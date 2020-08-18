Eagles RB Says Front Office Job is ‘To Find Someone to Replace You’

It’s a well-known fact that running backs have a short shelf life in the NFL, with an average age of 27.4.

From the minute a rusher gets drafted to their first snap, they are on borrowed time. Scouts are at college games looking for someone younger. Someone bigger. Someone faster. Someone stronger.

Case in point, two-time former Eagle Jay Ajayi — out of the league at 27. For a smaller guy like Boston Scott — listed at 5-foot-6, 203 pounds — it’s an even steeper hill to climb. While he’s coming off a breakout year in 2019, Scott knows opportunities are scarce.

“Literally every single year their job is to find somebody better than you. Their job is to find someone to replace you,” Scott said, referring to the front office. “I think that it’s important to have confidence but at the same time, this is the NFL.”

Scott walked on at Louisiana Tech in 2013 despite a stellar high school career where he racked up 1,500 multi-purpose yards. The “little engine that could” type of back, often compared to Darren Sproles, was also a state champion weight lifter at Zachary High.

Still, he barely got drafted — Saints took him in the sixth round (201st overall) in 2018 — and he bounced around two different practice squads before seeing his first official NFL carry last season.

“So the way that I approach it is the same way I approached it since college when I walked on,” Scott said. “I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get but the opportunities that I do get, I’m going to make the most of them.”

Knowing the Value of Minicamps & OTAs

More than anyone, Scott knows the importance of participating in rookie minicamps and spring OTAs. The current crop of Eagles’ first-year players is at a severe disadvantage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Training camps are abbreviated. Reps are limited. And chances are expedited.

“It’s such a unique situation and I definitely feel for the rookies and free agents,” Scott said. “It’s a tough situation because those reps that you get in OTAs and in rookie minicamp are invaluable and so you have to be that much more on top of your assignments, really know what you’re doing.”

The 25-year-old felt the pressure during his brief one-year stay in New Orleans. He immersed himself in the Saints’ playbook, listened to his coaches and figured out his role before “letting my instincts and my talent take over from there.” It wasn’t enough. He still got cut.

But everything happens for a reason, right? Last year, Scott made a living off running jet sweeps in Philly and finished with 449 all-scrimmage yards. His five touchdowns were second-most on the team (behind Jordan Howard). There has been chatter that Scott is poised for a bigger role in 2020, especially since the Eagles never signed a veteran rusher to back up Miles Sanders. If that’s the case, no one is putting the cart before the horse.

“I try not to dwell too much on what goes on from an administrative standpoint,” Scott said. “Do the best that I can to control what I can control and whatever role they want me or Miles or Corey [Clement], whatever role they want us to take on then we’ll do that.”

Eagles’ 3-Headed Monster Rushing Attack

Carson Wentz went unscripted yesterday in his praise of the Eagles’ talented backfield. He believes the team has a “tremendous advantage” riding the speed of their explosive triumvirate: Sanders, Scott, Clement. Their ability to double as pass-catchers — and in picking up blitzes — makes them invaluable.

“It is definitely a luxury to have those guys,” Wentz said, “and the versatility of those three guys is a big part of our offense.”

Head coach Doug Pederson agreed, hinting that Sanders and Scott were going to be featured heavily in the passing game.

“He and Miles both actually, out of the backfield together,” Pederson said. “It’s a good combination of guys together there with those two and really look forward to these next few weeks just getting these guys ready for Washington.”

But Scott knows, as does any running back in the NFL, not to bank on anything. All three guys need to seize the moment and let the chips fall where they may.

“At the end of the day the opportunity is there you and just gotta go and earn it,” Scott said. “That’s the mindset of that [running backs] room and that’s the mindset of each and every one of those guys.”

