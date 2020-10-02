Eagles Fans Go Nuclear on Struggling Linebacker’s Wikipedia Page

Nothing is sacred or off-limits for Eagles fans, not even a person’s biography.

Nate Gerry hasn’t been living up to expectations in Philly, to put it mildly. He was burned badly for at least two touchdowns (maybe three) in Week 2 against Los Angeles and then appeared out of position on another score versus Cincinnati.

He’s been the butt of many jokes through the first three weeks, including people pointing out the success of L.J. Fort. The Ravens linebacker looks like a stud after being released by the Eagles last year — to make room for controversial “mole” Orlando Scandrick.

Now Gerry’s Wikipedia page has been updated to show the fan base’s frustration. It reads:

Nathan Gerry (born February 23, 1995) attempts to be an American football linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a linebacker and later a safety.[1]

What happened to Nate Gerry’s Wikipedia page? Oh, #Eagles fans got to it … “attempts” #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0s3c7KPfsJ — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 2, 2020

On Friday, head coach Doug Pederson addressed the team’s struggles at the linebacker position. In addition to waiving Fort, the Eagles let last year’s starters Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill walk in free agency. They drafted Davion Taylor (third round) and Shaun Bradley (sixth round) but neither rookie has seen a defensive snap.

“These young guys are getting their feet wet,” Pederson told reporters. “Some of them are core special teams players that are doing an excellent job for us there. That’s their way to impact the team right now. And then we keep things on the track and allow these guys to get in games when they can.”

Let's check in on Baltimore LB LJ Fort… – 3rd highest graded LB of W1 (PFF)

– t-2nd run stop % of 22.2%

– 9 yards allowed in coverage

– 1 forced fumble

– 1 fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/pKHiVMYJVT — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 15, 2020

Gerry Stresses ‘Don’t Chase Plays’

The Eagles are the worst team in the NFL at generating turnovers (minus-7), an alarming trend dating back to last season. The last time the Philly defense recorded a takeaway was in Week 17 when Sidney Jones (now gone) intercepted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. That’s a whopping 276 plays ago, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Just a reminder… @Eagles are dead last in the NFL on turnover ratio with -7 (8 giveaways to 1 takeaway). — Eagles Apologist in DC (@MattNoVA44) September 27, 2020

Everyone is aware of the problem but no one is sure how to fix it. The common mantra in the locker room — one instilled by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — is to “let plays come to you.” Don’t try to force it by “chasing plays.”

“There’s plenty of plays out there, we just gotta wait ‘til the play comes to us,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “Don’t force anything. Picks are going to come.”

Nate Gerry describes the lack of turnovers on defense. Team can’t be “chasing plays,” let them come to you. Got them in trouble vs. LA. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oTrUgNtVU6 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 1, 2020

Gerry blamed “chasing plays” in Week 2 for a total implosion on the defensive end. Guys were pressing and playing out of position and the end result was being on the crooked side of a 37-19 score. They were able to record a takeaway in special teams in that game after TJ Edwards stripped Cooper Kupp and K’Von Wallace scooped it up.

“Don’t chase plays,” Gerry said. “One thing in the second game, that was our kryptonite, felt we did better in the Cincinnati game. We all made the plays that came to us, stick to our responsibilities, and stick to our keys, and let the plays come to you and good things will happen after.”

