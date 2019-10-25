Eagles Roast Orlando Scandrick on Twitter, Former Teammates React [WATCH]

What’s the best way to get back at an ex-lover? Easy. Roast them on social media.

The Eagles threw shade at Orlando Scandrick from their official Twitter account Friday afternoon in an instantly viral tweet. In it, the former cornerback is shown complimenting safety Malcolm Jenkins after a hustle play versus the Minnesota Vikings. (Don’t worry, there are subtitles in case you can’t hear it well).

After Jenkins brings Dalvin Cook down after a healthy gain, there is a conversation between him and Scandrick on the Eagles’ sideline. Scandrick has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenkins’ effort.

“That’s why you the captain of this defense, bro. The way that you conduct yourself, first snap to the last,” Scandrick said.

The videotape doesn’t lie and there are ears everywhere. Maybe a lesson for everyone to learn following a drama-filled Friday that started with Scandrick blasting the Eagles’ organization for “living on that Super Bowl high.” He specifically called out Jenkins for not leading the defense.

“When you wear the C on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along,” Scandrick said on “Undisputed” on FS1. “Sometimes you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case.”

Eagles Dismiss Scandrick’s Controversial Comments

In the wake of those shocking comments from Orlando Scandrick criticizing the Eagles, several players rushed to defend the locker room culture. Malcolm Jenkins was the most vocal and used some NSFW words to express his feelings. But he wasn’t the only one who had thoughts on the subject.

Jalen Mills stood up for Jenkins’ leadership and praised his willingness to go out on scout-team kickoffs as an 11-year veteran. Obviously, Mills wasn’t buying the story Scandrick was selling to the media.

“That’s why [Scandrick’s comments] are so shocking,” Mills said, via NJ Advance Media. “Because [there] was no concern in our individual room, there was no concern in our defensive meeting room, there was no concern in our team room.”

Jalen Mills on the idea of Malcolm Jenkins being selfish or a questionable leader. pic.twitter.com/gR67cgAZGD — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 25, 2019

Lane Johnson was another guy mentioned as part of Scandrick’s criticism of the organization. He thought the right tackle should have kept his comments about players showing up late to practices and meetings to himself. Johnson didn’t necessarily disagree with that idea.

“Orlando’s a good dude,” Johnson said. “I just think he’s obviously not happy about the situation. It is what it is. As far as me, I probably could’ve lessened up on the comments. I didn’t mean an ill-will towards any teammates.”

