Eagles Protect ‘Ballhawk Boca’ LB, AFC West Team Signs Will Parks

It’s Wednesday and that means time for NFL teams to protect the players they like down on the practice squad. The Philadelphia Eagles used one of those slots on an athletic young linebacker from Florida Atlantic, as well as a bruising veteran running back who knows the system.

The Eagles protected four players on their supplemental roster, including G Jamon Brown, RB Jordan Howard, LB Rashad Smith, DT Raequan Williams. Some of these names are becoming commonplace in Philly and one of them already has a bad reputation for being a human turnstile at right guard. Brown, who got abused in Week 6 versus Baltimore, gives them some depth now that Sua Opeta is on injured reserve.

But the flashier name to look out for is Smith, the second-highest-graded coverage linebacker in college football from 2019. Smith, who went undrafted in 2020, brings a rare combination of raw athleticism and high football intelligence to the table. He was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as a rookie and then spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ active roster.

From a Ballhawk in Boca to a Monster of the Midway, @ChicagoBears fans, get excited for Rashad Smith (@RashadMSmith)!! pic.twitter.com/4n16t0i8lY — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) April 26, 2020

He led the nation with five fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, as a senior and earned the reputation as the “Boca Ballhawk.” The game-changer finished his college career with 302 tackles (31 for loss), along with 11.5 sacks and six interceptions in 47 games. Not for nothing, but the Eagles did list T.J. Edwards as a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice.

Will Parks Signs with Denver Broncos

Will Parks cleared waivers and signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. The Eagles released the hybrid safety on Tuesday after just 114 defensive snaps and 13 tackles in midnight green. It was a sad ending to what could have been a happy homecoming for the Philly native.

Six teams put in waiver claims for Parks, per NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye, but ultimately he went back to the city where the former sixth-round pick spent his first four years in the league. Parks, who posted a Twitter photo wearing tight orange-and-blue threads, appeared to be at ease with the situation (unlike Shareef Miller). Parks thanked the City of Brotherly Love for their support.

Parks wrote: “Philly fans, y’all are tf lit as an everlasting candle! I really appreciate y’all from bottom of my heart to the top! Good bad or indifferent y’all kept me going this year! Forever love from me! North Philly to the linc was cool for the time being! Y’all be good!”

Howard (Maybe) Moving to Active Roster

Everyone in Philly — and in the Eagles’ locker room — wants to see Howard resume his “thunder” role in the backfield. He rejoined the team’s practice squad last week but wasn’t deemed up to speed enough to be active on gameday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Following a lackluster showing from the running game in Week 12, maybe he will get the nod this week and help convert some of those tough first downs. The Eagles were held to 70 total rushing yards last week and went just 8-for-17 on third down. Surely Howard can grind out yards and spell Miles Sanders in the process.

