‘Jason Kelce for President’: Eagles Leader Inspires, Ex-Falcons Guard Cut

It’s no secret how much Jason Kelce is beloved in Philadephia. There have been whispers about the 32-year-old retiring in each of the past two offseasons, causing Eagles fans everywhere to gasp and weep wildly into their beers. Luckily, Kelce stuck around for one more year — and let it be known that he’ll make a loud thud when he’s ready to hang up his Hall-of-Fame cleats.

Kelce, arguably the best center in football, is the one the Eagles turn to in times of trouble. Or, to quote linemate Nate Herbig, Kelce is simply “the man.” The second-year guard also suggested a novel idea: Kelce should run for President. It’s not a bad idea considering the alternatives out there this election season.

“Jason Kelce for President,” Herbig said. “He keeps us all together and makes sure we’re all on the same page. He is who he is. He’s the man.”

Herbig may have been half-joking but there is a bit of truth to his comments. Don’t think for a second that Kelce wouldn’t be a contender if he ran for any kind of office in Philadelphia. Mayor Kelce has a nice ring to it, right? Herbig would definitely vote for him. He’s been admiring him from afar ever since he was a youngster playing backyard football in Hawaii. Now he gets to line up next to him on Sundays.

This Jason Kelce (#62) block is the block of the year The Eagles run split outside zone left. Kelce not only aids Nate Herbig (#67) by punching the '3' tech, but he also spins back to the second level and flips Chuck Clark (#36) to seal the cutback lane for Miles Sanders.

“It’s kind of weird being out there with him,” Herbig said. “I always looked up to him. He’s Jason Kelce. He’s one of the best and I felt like I was just starstruck, maybe, when I first met him the first time when they moved me to center, just watching him do things, I was like, ‘Oof, I gotta be like him, it’s going to be tough.'”

And Herbig wasn’t the only Eagle in awe of Kelce the first time he met him. Defensive end Vinny Curry recalled him being the team’s undisputed leader ever since he first walked through the door as a rookie back in 2012.

“Kelce has been the leader since the day I walked up in here so that’s nothing new,” Curry said. “Jason Kelce’s like a future great [Hall of Famer]. The things he brings to this team, the tenacity, the heart … it’s great to see from him.”

Doug Pederson says he has texted with Andy Reid. "I will say this, we still have some of the players he drafted. The Fletcher Cox's, Brandon Graham's, Vinny Curry's, Jason Peters, Jason Kelce. There's guys on our roster that he's responsible for bringing here."

Eagles Release Jamon Brown, Worst Guard in Team History

It’s hard not to be too harsh describing Jamon Brown’s first start in Philly. The seven-year NFL veteran gave up a sack on the very first play of the game, then proceeded to surrender two more sacks and four quarterback hits on Carson Wentz.

Brown was horrifically seen adjusting his gloves on one of those sacks while Wentz ran for his life. He also essentially sacked his own quarterback. It was a brutal and forgettable day, maybe the worst in franchise history for an offensive guard.

Watch #Eagles' G Jamon Brown (#66) on these three plays. Play 1: Gets bulldozed over

Play 2: Fixes gloves mid-play

Play 3: Sacks his own QB This is what Carson Wentz has been dealing with.

After the game, Brown was seen taking a picture with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson which only infuriated Eagles fans even more. It wasn’t a good look following a loss, although Brown and Jackson were college teammates at Louisville in 2015. Brown’s timing made it a cringe-worthy photo more than the act itself. Either way, the former Falcons guard is no longer in Philly.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released G Jamon Brown and signed TE Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles released Brown on Wednesday and signed tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster. Croom, of course, scored a touchdown last week versus Baltimore and should serve as the team’s backup tight end on Thursday behind Richard Rodgers. Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) have both been ruled out.

