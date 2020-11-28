Eagles List Key Starter Questionable, Top Reserve Placed on IR

The Eagles put out their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s home game versus Seattle and two surprise names were listed with ominous designations. The biggest one was Jason Peters who is officially questionable with a toe injury.

The 38-year-old veteran was supposed to transition from left tackle to right guard this week after Lane Johnson was shut down for the year. Peters and Matt Pryor were penciled in on the right side of the Eagles’ revamped offensive line. Jordan Mailata will handle the left tackle duties this week but the fact that Peters could miss Week 12 would deliver another huge blow. He’ll be a game-time decision for an offensive line already dealing with lingering consistency issues.

Jason Peters is moved to G, & now has turf toe? — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 28, 2020

“It is a challenge to get that continuity and that consistency,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “But having played together gives them confidence to play as a unit and go play. Quite frankly, we can’t worry about that. I mean, obviously Seattle and our opponents the rest of the year aren’t going to worry about that. We still have to go play and execute.”

Making matters worse, reserve guard Sua Opeta was placed on IR with a serious back issue. Opeta had been limited at practice all week following a meteoric rise up the depth chart. If Peters can’t go, Nate Herbig would likely draw the start at right guard.

The Eagles will also be without Johnson (ankle) and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) against the Seahawks. Five players who had been limited earlier in the week were all given a clean bill of health: DE Derek Barnett (knee), T Jack Driscoll (knee), C Jason Kelce (elbow), RB Boston Scott (abdomen), LB Alex Singleton (ankle).

Johnson’s Situation Handled Right Way

It took 12 weeks — and a good chunk of training camp — for the Eagles to admit Johnson needed surgery on his “collapsed ankle.” He struggled through practices and games all year, maybe to his detriment.

On Saturday, Pederson was asked if they waited too long to put the starting right tackle on IR. The team and player could have opted for season-ending surgery sooner, right? No. The Eagles head coach wouldn’t have handled the situation any differently in hindsight.

“Gosh, I don’t think we would have done anything differently with Lane Johnson, quite honestly,” Pederson said. “This guy, he’s battled through a lot of different things this season. He’s a tough kid. This is just a situation that sort of the wear and tear on his body, honestly, that has led us to this point.”

2020 has been an extremely difficult & challenging year. I tried to battle through different injuries & give it my all for my teammates & coaches. I will be back & ready to get after it next year for the best fans & organization in the business! 🦅 #flyeaglesfly #pavethelane pic.twitter.com/ZHA9buJ6vz — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 27, 2020

Johnson vowed to come back healthier and stronger than ever, an opinion shard by Pederson as he puts his trust in the team’s medical staff.

“Yeah, I’m optimistic. These guys work hard,” Pederson said. “Our training staff does a great job, our medical team, doctors, strength and conditioning staff, to get these guys back healthy. Lane will be one of those guys.”

Boston Scott vs. Jordan Howard

The Eagles have yet to elevate Jordan Howard up from the practice squad and it doesn’t seem like they will do that. Despite Boston Scott being limited at practice with an abdomen injury, all signs point to him backing up Miles Sanders on Monday night.

Pederson: Jordan Howard looks good, we'll see where Boston Scott is. Boston's had a good week of practice. No setbacks. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) November 28, 2020

Scott has done a stellar job as a change-of-pace back this year — 56 rushes for 270 yards, plus a touchdown — in the first 10 games. He’s not the same complementary back to Sanders that Howard is. While Howard’s gaudy career numbers and down-hill running style make him a dangerous secret weapon for the Eagles. Pederson didn’t seem to think Howard is quite ready for that role.

“Jordan, as we go each week, could potentially have a role moving forward. But like where Boston is this week,” Pederson said. “Jordan has looked good. He has kind of picked up, he’s very familiar with the terminology, with what we’re doing, getting him comfortable again with the offense.”

