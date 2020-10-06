Eagles HOF WR Reveals Favorite NFL Coach: ‘Trust Me, Bro, I Was Good Teammate’

The decade-plus feud between the Eagles and Terrell Owens never gets old. Through the years, you’ve never let me down.

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, had put the bitter divorce behind him until Donovan McNabb seemingly attacked him out of nowhere on a podcast last January. The former Eagles receiver responded in a viral Twitter rant that closed the door on any kind of reconciliation. McNabb, for his part, didn’t seem to care. Whatever the case, Owens was asked about it again during an appearance on “Last Stand with Brian Custer” and made it clear that he had moved on saying: “He’s living his life. I’m living my life. I got my gold jacket.”

Added Owens: “It’s something personal with him, bro, I’m done. I’m cool. Ain’t nothing he can say, or ain’t no one can put us in the same room. Obviously, he’s shown his true colors.”

Last Stand with my guy Brian Custer. Never mind the headlines, he knew what would get the people’s attention. 😎😂 Like it or not, I tell it like it is. 🤷🏾‍♂️💯 #Truth https://t.co/GQ8DZWaUIC — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 16, 2020

Owens Credits Andy Reid, Plus ‘Capable Quarterback’

The interview touched on a number of topics and the McNabb stuff only rehashed bad memories and broken dreams. Those two had undeniable chemistry on the football field and probably should have won a Super Bowl in Philly. Owens credited former Eagles coach Andy Reid for bringing out his talent and utilizing him to the “nth degree.” He called him the best coach he’s ever had while giving props to McNabb.

“When I went to Philly, Andy Reid — by far the best coach that I’ve had in my career — he realized the talent that I possessed and he utilized me to the nth degree. So when you talk about the season that I had [in 2004] and even the number of games that I played in a Philly uniform — I played in 21 games and had 20 touchdowns — so that lets you know the potency of our offense and really the ability that I brought to the Philadelphia Eagles, and I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without a capable quarterback.”

I know u cut me outta the photo but it’s cool! 😂😂😂 I know my boy @FMitchell84 wouldn’t have cut me out. I liked LB Jason Short better than u anyways. 😎 https://t.co/O6bFTXXzFb — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 28, 2020

Owens went a step further, telling his haters to poll his ex-teammates. He wasn’t the locker-room cancer everyone thinks he was.

“Trust me, bro, I was a good teammate. I’ll take that to my grave, regardless of what anybody has to say,” Owens said. “I had a couple of guys that came to me and apologized based on what or how they perceived me.”

What went wrong with McNabb? According to Owens, it was a lot of “jealousy” and “envy” after Eagles fans started chanting Owens’ name at home games.

“This was brought to my attention by a lot of players, a lot of people in the organization,” Owens said. “I wasn’t aware of it because I didn’t think that was the problem, that was an issue … but clearly he felt a certain way.”

Much love. Thank you. I hope I was truly an inspiration to you. I came there solely to help get the team to the Super Bowl. It’s so unfortunate that the QB starting feeling a certain way towards me after the city/fans began to show me that BROTHERLY LOVE! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/2XAEfQPHda — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 28, 2020

Does McNabb Deserve a Bust in Canton?

Owens already had his bronze bust custom-fitted in Canton back in 2018. Sure, the 46-year-old had to add a dramatic twist to the pomp and circumstance by skipping the ceremony, but it was a deserved honor nonetheless.

The six-time Pro Bowler ranks third all-time in receiving yards (15,943), eighth in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153). He and Randy Moss arguably redefined the wide-receiver position with their combination of size, speed, and strength. And unique swagger.

Meanwhile, McNabb has been touting his own case for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and even used Troy Aikman’s numbers as evidence. He actually has better stats — minus the Super Bowl rings, of course. McNabb finished with 37,276 passing yards, 234 passing touchdowns, and 117 career interceptions, while Aikman had 32,942 yards, 165 TDs and 141 interceptions. Is he worthy? Owens said it’s up to the voting committee.

“I’m not on the voting committee,” Owens said. “If his numbers are in line with that class, there’s a number of guys they vote in every year, so if the numbers say he’s a Hall of Famer then he’s a Hall of Famer.”

