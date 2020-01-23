Terrell Owens Threatens to Reveal Incriminating Info about Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb fired the first shots across the bow. And Terrell Owens has unloaded the big cannons in response.

Buckle up, Eagles fans, it’s getting interesting in the wildly entertaining 15-year-old feud that won’t go away. Guess what? It’s time everyone learned the truth between the breakup that could have set up Philadelphia for a football dynasty in 2015.

On Wednesday, McNabb shared some revealing comments with something called Master Tes on YouTube about what forced him and Owens to cease co-existing in Philadelphia. He didn’t pull any punches.

“I thought that was the major distraction for us,” McNabb said. “He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing push-ups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for the people out there, and we’re sitting there in training camp just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ … “This is like “Days Of Our Lives.” It’s unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up.”

The Eagles went from Super Bowl contenders in 2014 to a drama-filled mess the following season, one that ended in a bitter divorce.

Owens left Philadelphia in 2015 and the Eagles never fully recovered. The two retired players have been at odds for years and neither one ever hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Terrell Owens Offers Up Dirt on Former Eagles Quarterback

Terrell Owens heard Donovan McNabb’s inflammatory remarks and responded in turn.

It took Owens a few hours of reflection before he chimed in but then it was on. The former Eagles receiver — and 2018 Pro Football Hall-of-Fame inductee — made it clear that he wasn’t the problem in Philadelphia. Remember, Owens was arguably the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX.

On Wednesday, Owens took to Twitter to get a few things off his chest in response to McNabb’s trash talk. It wasn’t pretty.

Ohhhh shit!!!! I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!! I’m bringing 🍿, doing sit-ups and gonna eat a couple cans of “CHUNKY SOUP!!” 😂😂😂

This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the @eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!! 👌🏾😎🤦🏾‍♂️ It’s on! https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

Owens wasn’t finished. No, he was just getting warmed up.

.@MasterTes Along with the sharing of what it meant to be the 3rd black QB to start in the Super Bowl but did he share that he was and is the “FIRST and ONLY” QB, black or white, to throw up in the huddle?! 😂😂😂

Oh yeh! Just found out why he was throwing up too. 🤷🏾‍♂️🍿 https://t.co/NsXPfCeF49 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

Nothing was off limits. Not even DUIs.

Hey @MasterTes!! Let me know when u want to hear the truth!! Did u ask him about those DUIs and what he was doing at the parties I threw at my house during “our time” in Philly?!! Hmmm Don’t worry, I’ll tell ya!! ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

He even had jokes about Chunky Soup.

Naw!! 😂 I’ll NEVER be the bigger man because I don’t eat CHUNKY SOUP on a regular but I’ve been the bigger man for years knowing that his jealous ass was the reason I didn’t return to Philly. https://t.co/gxlEFlWzaI — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

And Lenny Dykstra and Freddie Mitchell got in on the fun. Why not?

The reason for the Owens-McNabb has largely been attributed to the Eagles quarterback. That may have been a fabrication of a pro-McNabb media. Until now. Stay tuned.