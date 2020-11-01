NFL Insider Mentions 3 Eagles Pro Bowlers in NFL Trade ‘Scuttlebutt’

The Eagles were listening to offers for a few key veterans but their injury designations make trades impossible. According to new NFL rules, players on injured reserve are barred from being dealt at the deadline. Still, that hasn’t slowed the rumor mill from getting hot.

The Eagles are reportedly open to moving three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and three-time receiver DeSean Jackson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ertz hit IR on Oct. 22 with a high ankle sprain and could be out four to six weeks, while Jackson was placed there on Oct. 26 due to a non-displaced fracture in his right ankle. He could miss six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been trying hard to deal one-time Pro Bowl receiver Alshon Jeffery. Problem is, no one wants his albatross of a contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles were listening to offers on tight end Zach Ertz, but the star tight end is on injured reserve and now barred from being traded, according to new NFL rules. Philadelphia has a similar situation with injured wide receiver DeSean Jackson, but the Eagles would listen to any offers for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Trade scuttlebutt from around the league before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline:https://t.co/MAzd8xIyvm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Doug Pederson Comments on Trade Rumors

Doug Pederson mimicked putting a zipper on his lips last week when a reporter asked him about potential trades. The head coach isn’t going to comment on rumors or reveal what the front office has in mind, assuming he even knows. But Pederson was willing to talk about the challenge of “ramping up” any new additions.

“It’s challenging, it’s difficult,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, you’re always looking to add talent, to add depth to your roster, but at the same time this person has to come in and whether it’s offense, defense, and then throw in special teams right, he’s got to feel comfortable.”

Doug Pederson mimicked putting a zipper on his lips when asked about potential moves at the trade deadline. Added: "we'll see where we are next week" in terms of getting any new players adjusted/up to speed. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 28, 2020

Pederson continued: “We have to feel comfortable as coaches before we put players out there and that’s a little bit of a challenge halfway through your season, but it can definitely be done. So, we’ll see where we are next week, but it can be a little bit of a challenge to get that person ready to go at least that first week.”

Washington Looking to Trade Ryan Kerrigan

Star edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan has reportedly requested a trade, but Washington Football Team is playing hardball. They don’t want to part ways with their all-time sack leader (94), the only franchise the 32-year-old has known in 10 NFL seasons.

Believe it or not, Washington is very much in the thick of the NFC East race and Kerrigan remains a key piece for them on defense. While his defensive snaps are slightly down in 2020, he still has four sacks and a fumble recovery in seven games.

And contending teams haven’t called Washington about Kerrigan, per ESPN’s John Keim, because the return on investment isn’t there for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end. He’s in the final year of the $57.5 million deal he inked in 2015, so a lower round compensatory pick might be the best offer they can hope for.

Also: the comp pick potential depends on who/how many wash then signs. So it’s not a guarantee of course. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 1, 2020

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’