Eagles Sign Ex-Lions WR to Roster, Add UDFA with NFL Pedigree

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, most aggressively to boost their depleted receiving corps.

The team elevated Deontay Burnett from the practice squad and signed Travis Fulgham to the active roster. Doug Pederson’s team had been down to just two healthy receivers — Greg Ward, John Hightower — after watching three pass-catchers battle injuries all week.

DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are out, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) listed doubtful. Jalen Reagor (thumb) went to IR and Quez Watkins (hamstring) still isn’t practicing. Shades of 2019 for Carson Wentz.

“It doesn’t matter if we have all our weapons available or not,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s a matter of just letting those guys work. It’s our job as coaches to make sure that they’re prepared and ready to go with their jobs, and then Carson just handling and running the offense like he knows how.”

Watkins was activated to the 21-day practice window earlier this week, but NBC10’s John Clark reported the rookie will need “another week or two.” The Eagles also have newcomer Hakeem Butler on the active roster but the team wants to test him out at tight end with Dallas Goedert (ankle) injured. They also have Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers as options for “12 Personnel.”

Source says WR Quez Watkins will NOT come off IR for tomorrow Quez needs another week or 2 So Eagles WRs tomorrow night?? Greg Ward

John Hightower

Deontay Burnett

Travis Fulgham Marcus Green?

Hakeem Butler? pic.twitter.com/zVCSrVy4Lg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 3, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Sign 3 Players from Practice Squad

In addition to Fulgham, the Eagles signed center Luke Juriga and running back Adrian Killins to the active roster. They had one open roster spot after placing Reagor on IR, then created two more by putting both Jason Peters and Trevor Williams on IR. The lineup card is starting to look like a triage unit.

Philadelphia also elevated defensive back Grayland Arnold from the practice squad. Arnold, the safety-corner hybrid out of Baylor, was protected for the second straight week and could be forced into action with little depth at cornerback. Trevor Williams (rib) and Avonte Maddox (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday. That leaves just three active corners for Sunday: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman. Arnold was active last week against Cincinnati but didn’t see any snaps.

CB Trevor Williams officially OUT. Who starts on the outside? Strap, NRC, or Michael Jacquet? Maybe Jalen Mills? 👀 https://t.co/kZFjCl48J1 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 2, 2020

Juriga is an intriguing name to watch as he could serve as the primary backup center behind Jason Kelce. It’s a role Nate Herbig took on during camp but he’s now starting at left guard. Juriga, an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, is the son of former Broncos guard Jim Juriga. His dad played three seasons in Denver and started for them in Super Bowl XXIV (1990). Luke played in 52 career games in college at center and right guard.

“I always begged my dad to let me start playing football,” the younger Juriga said, via Michigan Live. “He held me out until sixth grade just because with my size — I’d be playing with older guys — and a lot of guys start in third grade and get burned out by the time they get into high school.”

Former Lions WR Has Decent Size, Speed

Meanwhile, Fulgham flashed promise in limited reps at Eagles’ training camp and does boast minimal NFL experience. The Old Dominion product saw action in three games last year for the Lions — 89 total snaps (63 offense, 26 special teams) — but failed to record a catch in Detroit.

He’s tall (6-foot-2) and bulky (215 pounds) and came out of college with a reputation as a “willing blocker.” Fulgham tallied 128 receptions for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns in college, including a breakout senior year with 63 grabs for 1,083 yards and nine scores.

Travis Fulgham WR #OldDominion is running extremely crisp routes. He’s absolutely standing out. pic.twitter.com/axna9CbOmC — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 24, 2019

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine but was criticized for lacking explosiveness after the catch. The Lions drafted him in the sixth round (184th overall) and released him on August 9. Fulgham spent a week at Packers camp before signing with the Eagles.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number