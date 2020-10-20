Barcelona Legend Tips Dortmund Teen to Replace Lionel Messi

Samuel Eto’o has advised his former club Barcelona that Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko could be the man to replace Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The 39-year-old was asked by Goal’s Ed Dove “who he’d love to see as Barcelona’s next big signing” and opted for the highly-rated 15-year-old. Eto’o also wants to see Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe head to the Catalan Giants.

[There’s] a young player who plays for Dortmund called Youssoufa Moukoko. [He’s] 15 years of age, and he’s the next top player, for me, after Messi. As Messi gets older, we could prepare the future of Barcelona very well. With Antoine [Griezmann] and Youssoufa [up front together], that team would go forward very well, [I’d like to see] Kylian Mbappe at Barcelona also.

It’s something of a surprise choice from Eto’o as Moukoko is still yet to make his senior debut for Dortmund and will not be eligible until he turns 16 in November. Yet given his current trajectory fans may not have to wait too much longer to see the talented teenager debut.

He’s already caught the eye with Dortmund’s youth teams this season, and his prolific form will not have gone unnoticed by manager Lucien Favre.

15-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko scored another hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund's U19s today 🟡⚫️ He's scored nine goals in three U19 matches this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1GBH8K4Cg — Goal (@goal) October 18, 2020

Moukoko also broke the Bundesliga Under-19 scoring record last season. He netted 34 times for Dortmund, a year after making more history by scoring 50 league goals for the Under-17 team.

15 Year Old Youssoufa Moukoko is TOO GOOD! 2019/20Youssoufa Moukoko 🔎 Reviews for YOU, chosen by YOU. ✔️ Subscribe, Like & Comment for more! 🔷 Follow my Twitter: https://bit.ly/2OWT5JE ————————————————————————————– Youssoufa Moukoko is a 15 year old German/Cameroonian footballer who plays for Borussia Dortmund U19. This video shows all of his goals, assists and overall play from the 2019/2020 season up until the… 2020-03-05T16:14:11Z

Favre has already admitted the youngster is already in his thoughts for the future but was giving very little away about when discussing when he could make his first-team debut. “We have a plan with him, but I can’t say exactly when he’ll join us. Maybe in March, but we still have to wait on a few things.”

Dortmund will be hoping Moukoko can be the latest starlet to come through the ranks at the Bundesliga club. BVB is well-known for nurturing young talent and has another raft of exciting youngsters at the club currently including Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi Knows All About Moukoko

Meanwhile, Messi knows all about Moukoko already. The Barcelona captain sent the young forward a personalized picture for his 15th birthday.

Lionel Messi has showed yet another time why he is such a nice person. The Blaugrana star has sent Youssoufa Moukoko a gift for his fifteenth birthday. Moukoko is one of the biggest talents in German football and he's an enormous fan of Barcelona's number 10. [sport] pic.twitter.com/GOKp6gZygu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2019

The Dortmund star expressed his thanks with a post on Instagram: “Oh my god! Got this as a gift from my idol. Many thanks, Leo Messi. Thanks for all your birthday wishes.”

Moukoko has previously told SportBild that Messi is his role model because “nobody else can do what he does.” The teenager also outlined his career ambitions in the same interview: “To be honest, my goal is to become a professional player with Borussia Dortmund, win the Champions League with BVB and win the Ballon d’Or.”

There’s no doubt that Moukoko is one of the most exciting youngsters in European football currently, and Eto’o’s comments show just how highly he rates the Dortmund wonderkid.

Barcelona still has Messi for at least the current season, but his future after that remains uncertain. The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, and it’s not yet known if he will renew.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Keen to Tie Two Starters Down to New Contracts