Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Kyler Balls, Tyrod Intrigues

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our quarterback rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.
In a wild opening weekend, we saw Kyler Murray throw his name in the hat for top scorer and look to give Patrick Mahomes a run for his money as fantasy’s top play. Tyrod Taylor stepped up to the plate in place of Deshaun Watson in Houston. Sam Darnold flashed fantasy potential operating in Carolina’s offense. Jimmy Garoppolo quieted some of his doubters with a 300-yard outing and Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for Washington.
Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1 and our quarterback rankings for Week 2.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Notable QB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2
* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.
Tyrod Taylor, HOU
Rostered: 3%
Week 2 Matchup: at CLE
- We told you to keep an eye on Taylor last week — hopefully you took note. Mobile quarterbacks reign supreme and while he didn’t flaunt his legs much in the opener, he’s proven capable of doing so in the past. The Browns allowed 23.8 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks last season (fourth-most in NFL).
Sam Darnold, CAR
Rostered: 15%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. NO
- He’s not worth a start against New Orleans in Week 2. However, if you’ve got room to stash him, Darnold looks like a viable option moving forward with Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Minnesota on the docket from Week 3-6.
Other QBs Worth a Look:
- Jimmy Garoppolo (9%)
- Kirk Cousin, MIN (66%)
-
Taylor Heinicke, WAS (0%)
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
2
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
@ BAL
|
3
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. DET
|
4
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
@ LAC
|
5
|Tom Brady TB
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ MIA
|
7
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
8
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
9
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. KC
|
10
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
vs. SF
|
11
|Jameis Winston NO
|
@ CAR
|
12
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
13
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ TB
|
14
|Joe Burrow CIN
|
@ CHI
|
15
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ SEA
|
16
|Tyrod Taylor HOU
|
@ CLE
|
17
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
vs. LV
|
18
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
@ PHI
|
19
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
@ ARI
|
20
|Sam Darnold CAR
|
vs. NO
|
21
|Matthew Stafford LAR
|
@ IND
|
22
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
23
|Trevor Lawrence JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
24
|Teddy Bridgewater DEN
|
@ JAC
|
25
|Carson Wentz IND
|
vs. LAR
|26
|Zach Wilson NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
27
|Derek Carr LV
|
@ PIT
|
28
|Jared Goff DET
|
@ GB
|
29
|Andy Dalton CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
30
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
@ WAS
|
31
|Taylor Heinicke WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
32
|Mac Jones NE
|
@ NYJ
|
33
|Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS INJ
|
vs. NYG
|
34
|Taysom Hill NO
|
@ CAR
|
35
|Trey Lance SF
|
@ PHI
|
36
|Jacob Eason IND
|
vs. LAR
|
37
|Justin Fields CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
38
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ JAC
|
39
|Davis Mills HOU
|
@ CLE
|
40
|Gardner Minshew PHI
|
vs. SF
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]
READ NEXT
- Giants’ Kenny Golladay Gives Damning Admission on Daniel Jones Connection
- Ex-Bronco Disrespects Giants Ahead of Opener
- Giants Create Additional Cap Space With Latest Moves: Report
- Ravens Sign Ex-Giants Starting RB as Gus Edwards Injury Replacement: Report