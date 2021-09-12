Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Kyler Balls, Tyrod Intrigues

Fantasy Football Week 2 QB rankings and Waiver Wire

Getty Cardinals QB Kyler Murray & Texans QB Tyrod Taylor.

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our quarterback rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.

In a wild opening weekend, we saw Kyler Murray throw his name in the hat for top scorer and look to give Patrick Mahomes a run for his money as fantasy’s top play. Tyrod Taylor stepped up to the plate in place of Deshaun Watson in Houston. Sam Darnold flashed fantasy potential operating in Carolina’s offense. Jimmy Garoppolo quieted some of his doubters with a 300-yard outing and Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for Washington.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1 and our quarterback rankings for Week 2.

Notable QB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Tyrod Taylor, HOU
Rostered:  3%
Week 2 Matchup: at CLE

  • We told you to keep an eye on Taylor last week — hopefully you took note. Mobile quarterbacks reign supreme and while he didn’t flaunt his legs much in the opener, he’s proven capable of doing so in the past. The Browns allowed 23.8 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks last season (fourth-most in NFL).

Sam Darnold, CAR
Rostered:  15%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. NO

  • He’s not worth a start against New Orleans in Week 2. However, if you’ve got room to stash him, Darnold looks like a viable option moving forward with Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Minnesota on the docket from Week 3-6.

Other QBs Worth a Look:

  • Jimmy Garoppolo (9%)
  • Kirk Cousin, MIN (66%)
  • Taylor Heinicke, WAS (0%)

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. MIN

2

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

@ BAL

3

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. DET

4

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ LAC

5

 Tom Brady TB

vs. ATL

6

 Josh Allen BUF

@ MIA

7

 Justin Herbert LAC

vs. DAL

8

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. TEN

9

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. KC

10

 Jalen Hurts PHI

vs. SF

11

 Jameis Winston NO

@ CAR

12

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. HOU

13

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ TB

14

 Joe Burrow CIN

@ CHI

15

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ SEA

16

 Tyrod Taylor HOU

@ CLE

17

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

vs. LV

18

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

@ PHI

19

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ ARI

20

 Sam Darnold CAR

vs. NO

21

 Matthew Stafford LAR

@ IND

22

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

vs. BUF

23

 Trevor Lawrence JAC

vs. DEN

24

 Teddy Bridgewater DEN

@ JAC

25

 Carson Wentz IND 

vs. LAR
26 Zach Wilson NYJ

vs. NE

27

 Derek Carr LV

@ PIT

28

 Jared Goff DET

@ GB

29

 Andy Dalton CHI

vs. CIN

30

 Daniel Jones NYG

@ WAS

31

 Taylor Heinicke WAS

vs. NYG

32

 Mac Jones NE

@ NYJ

33

 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS INJ

vs. NYG

34

 Taysom Hill NO

@ CAR

35

 Trey Lance SF

@ PHI

36

 Jacob Eason IND

vs. LAR

37

 Justin Fields CHI

vs. CIN

38

 Drew Lock DEN

@ JAC

39

 Davis Mills HOU

@ CLE

40

 Gardner Minshew PHI

vs. SF

