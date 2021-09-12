Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Kyler Balls, Tyrod Intrigues

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our quarterback rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.

In a wild opening weekend, we saw Kyler Murray throw his name in the hat for top scorer and look to give Patrick Mahomes a run for his money as fantasy’s top play. Tyrod Taylor stepped up to the plate in place of Deshaun Watson in Houston. Sam Darnold flashed fantasy potential operating in Carolina’s offense. Jimmy Garoppolo quieted some of his doubters with a 300-yard outing and Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for Washington.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1 and our quarterback rankings for Week 2.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable QB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Tyrod Taylor, HOU

Rostered: 3%

Week 2 Matchup: at CLE

We told you to keep an eye on Taylor last week — hopefully you took note. Mobile quarterbacks reign supreme and while he didn’t flaunt his legs much in the opener, he’s proven capable of doing so in the past. The Browns allowed 23.8 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks last season (fourth-most in NFL).

Sam Darnold, CAR

Rostered: 15%

Week 2 Matchup: vs. NO

He’s not worth a start against New Orleans in Week 2. However, if you’ve got room to stash him, Darnold looks like a viable option moving forward with Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Minnesota on the docket from Week 3-6.

Other QBs Worth a Look:



Jimmy Garoppolo (9%)

Kirk Cousin, MIN (66%)

Taylor Heinicke, WAS (0%)

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Kyler Murray ARI vs. MIN 2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ BAL 3 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DET 4 Dak Prescott DAL @ LAC 5 Tom Brady TB vs. ATL 6 Josh Allen BUF @ MIA 7 Justin Herbert LAC vs. DAL 8 Russell Wilson SEA vs. TEN 9 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. KC 10 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. SF 11 Jameis Winston NO @ CAR 12 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. HOU 13 Matt Ryan ATL @ TB 14 Joe Burrow CIN @ CHI 15 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ SEA 16 Tyrod Taylor HOU @ CLE 17 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. LV 18 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ PHI 19 Kirk Cousins MIN @ ARI 20 Sam Darnold CAR vs. NO 21 Matthew Stafford LAR @ IND 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF 23 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. DEN 24 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ JAC 25 Carson Wentz IND vs. LAR 26 Zach Wilson NYJ vs. NE 27 Derek Carr LV @ PIT 28 Jared Goff DET @ GB 29 Andy Dalton CHI vs. CIN 30 Daniel Jones NYG @ WAS 31 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. NYG 32 Mac Jones NE @ NYJ 33 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS INJ vs. NYG 34 Taysom Hill NO @ CAR 35 Trey Lance SF @ PHI 36 Jacob Eason IND vs. LAR 37 Justin Fields CHI vs. CIN 38 Drew Lock DEN @ JAC 39 Davis Mills HOU @ CLE 40 Gardner Minshew PHI vs. SF

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]