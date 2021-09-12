Fantasy Football Week 2 WR & TE Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Christian Kirk Flashes

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our wide receiver and tight end rankings, as well as the top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the positions.
In the opening week, Deandre Hopkins reminded us why he’s arguably the best receiver in football. Corey Davis flaunted WR1-upside with the Jets. Antonio Brown pushes towards must-start territory. Christian Kirk finds the endzone twice and Mike Williams eats up targets.
Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our wide receiver and tight end rankings for Week 2.
Notable WR & TE Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2
* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.
Christian Kirk, ARI
Rostered: 13%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. MIN
- Is Kirk the No. 2? The No. 3? the No. 4? Does any of that really matter? Probably not, considering the way Kyler Murray is slinging it. Yes, there are a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, and yes, A.J. Green did out-snap Kirk 60-to-37. However, Kirk is far more explosive than Green and a larger part of the offense than Rondale Moore is, at least at the moment. Murray attempted 32 passes in Week 1 and was seventh in the NFL a season ago in attempts (558). That type of volume alone makes Kirk fantasy relevant. Plus, the Vikings just allowed a total of 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Tee Higgins and J’Marr Chase.
Mike Williams, LAC
Rostered: 73%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. DAL
- Speaking of airing it out, Justin Herbert attempted a whopping 47 attempts in the opener. Williams saw 12 of those targets, trailing Keenan Allen by just one for the team lead. Expect the Bolts to continue to put the ball in Herbert’s hands, which in return, means expect to see the ball in Williams’ hands. The Cowboys had 50 passes attempted on them in Week 1, allowing 379 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Other WRs & TEs Worth a Look:
-
Wide Receivers
- Marvin Jones, JAC (61%)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (21%)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (27%)
-
Quintez Cephus, DET (0%)
-
Chester Rogers, TEN (0%)
- K.J. Osborn, MIN (0%)
-
Zach Pascal, IND (1%)
- Braxton Berrios, NYJ (0%)
- Tight Ends
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (82%)
- Jared Cook, LAC (26%)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (1%)
-
James O’Shaughnessy, JAC (0%)
- Juwan Johson, NO (9%)
-
Pharaoh Brown, HOU (0%)
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
|
#
|Wide Receivers
|
Opp.
|
1
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. DET
|
2
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
3
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ TB
|
4
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
@ MIA
|
5
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ BAL
|
6
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
7
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. ATL
|
8
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
@ LAC
|
9
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
10
|Allen Robinson II CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
11
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ LAC
|
12
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ PHI
|
13
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
@ SEA
|
14
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
15
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
@ ARI
|
16
|Antonio Brown TB
|
vs. ATL
|
17
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. LV
|
18
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ WAS
|
19
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
21
|Ja’Marr Chase CIN
|
@ CHI
|
20
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
22
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
@ CHI
|
23
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ IND
|
24
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
vs. NO
|
25
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ IND
|
26
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
@ ARI
|
27
|Corey Davis NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
29
|Julio Jones TEN
|
@ SEA
|
30
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. ATL
|
31
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. LV
|
32
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
33
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
@ CAR
|
34
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
vs. LV
|
35
|Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
36
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
vs. NO
|
37
|Brandon Aiyuk SF
|
@ PHI
|
38
|DeVonta Smith PHI
|
vs. SF
|
39
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ CHI
|
40
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
@ CLE
|
41
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
42
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
vs. SF
|
43
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
44
|Kenny Golladay NYG
|
@ WAS
|
45
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ JAC
|
46
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
47
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ NYJ
|
48
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
49
|Parris Campbell IND
|
vs. LAR
|
50
|Tyrell Williams DET
|
@ GB
|
51
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. KC
|
52
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
vs. LAR
|
53
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ TB
|
54
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
@ LAC
|
55
|Jaylen Waddle MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
56
|A.J. Green ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
57
|Rondale Moore ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
58
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ MIA
|
59
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ BAL
|
60
|Elijah Moore NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
61
|Darnell Mooney CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
62
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
@ PIT
|
63
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ WAS
|
64
|Nelson Agholor NE
|
@ NYJ
|
65
|Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
|
vs. NO
|
66
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
67
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
@ PIT
|
68
|Randall Cobb GB
|
vs. DET
|
69
|Gabriel Davis BUF
|
@ MIA
|
70
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
|
@ GB
|
71
|Emmanuel Sanders BUF
|
@ MIA
|
72
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
@ PIT
|
73
|Sammy Watkins BAL
|
vs. KC
|
74
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. DET
|
75
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. DET
|
76
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
@ JAC
|
77
|DeSean Jackson LAR
|
@ IND
|
78
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
@ IND
|
79
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. LAR
|
80
|Josh Reynolds TEN
|
@ SEA
|
81
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
82
|Kendrick Bourne NE
|
@ NYJ
|
83
|Kadarius Toney NYG
|
@ WAS
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
|
#
|Tight Ends
|
Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ BAL
|
2
|George Kittle SF
|
@ PHI
|
3
|Darren Waller LV
|
@ PIT
|
4
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
@ GB
|
5
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. KC
|
6
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. SF
|
7
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
8
|Kyle Pitts ATL
|
@ TB
|
9
|Jared Cook LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
10
|Rob Gronkowski TB
|
vs. ATL
|
11
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
@ LAC
|
12
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
vs. DET
|
13
|Evan Engram NYG INJ
|
@ WAS
|
14
|Hunter Henry NE
|
@ NYJ
|
15
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ JAC
|
16
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
@ CLE
|
17
|Kyle Rudolph NYG
|
@ WAS
|
18
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
19
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. SF
|
20
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ IND
|
21
|Jonnu Smith NE
|
@ NYJ
|
22
|Juwan Johnson NO
|
@ CAR
|
23
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
24
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
25
|Gerald Everett SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
26
|O.J. Howard TB
|
vs. ATL
|
27
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
@ SEA
|
28
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
vs. LV
|
29
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
@ LAC
|
30
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
@ ARI
|
31
|Cole Kmet CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
32
|Chris Herndon IV MIN
|
@ ARI
|
33
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
@ TB
|
34
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ MIA
|
35
|Dan Arnold CAR
|
vs. NO
|
36
|Jimmy Graham CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
37
|Adam Trautman NO
|
@ CAR
|
38
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ CLE
|
39
|Tyler Kroft NYJ
|
vs. NE
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]