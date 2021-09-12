Fantasy Football Week 2 WR & TE Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Christian Kirk Flashes

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our wide receiver and tight end rankings, as well as the top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the positions.

In the opening week, Deandre Hopkins reminded us why he’s arguably the best receiver in football. Corey Davis flaunted WR1-upside with the Jets. Antonio Brown pushes towards must-start territory. Christian Kirk finds the endzone twice and Mike Williams eats up targets.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our wide receiver and tight end rankings for Week 2.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable WR & TE Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Christian Kirk, ARI

Rostered: 13%

Week 2 Matchup: vs. MIN

Is Kirk the No. 2? The No. 3? the No. 4? Does any of that really matter? Probably not, considering the way Kyler Murray is slinging it. Yes, there are a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, and yes, A.J. Green did out-snap Kirk 60-to-37. However, Kirk is far more explosive than Green and a larger part of the offense than Rondale Moore is, at least at the moment. Murray attempted 32 passes in Week 1 and was seventh in the NFL a season ago in attempts (558). That type of volume alone makes Kirk fantasy relevant. Plus, the Vikings just allowed a total of 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Tee Higgins and J’Marr Chase.

Mike Williams, LAC

Rostered: 73%

Week 2 Matchup: vs. DAL

Speaking of airing it out, Justin Herbert attempted a whopping 47 attempts in the opener. Williams saw 12 of those targets, trailing Keenan Allen by just one for the team lead. Expect the Bolts to continue to put the ball in Herbert’s hands, which in return, means expect to see the ball in Williams’ hands. The Cowboys had 50 passes attempted on them in Week 1, allowing 379 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Other WRs & TEs Worth a Look:



Wide Receivers Marvin Jones, JAC (61%) Jalen Reagor, PHI (21%) Rondale Moore, ARI (27%) Quintez Cephus, DET (0%) Chester Rogers, TEN (0%) Jalen Reagor, PHI (21%) K.J. Osborn, MIN (0%) Zach Pascal, IND (1%) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (0%)



Tight Ends Rob Gronkowski, TB (82%) Jared Cook, LAC (26%) Dalton Schultz, DAL (1%) James O’Shaughnessy, JAC (0%) Juwan Johson, NO (9%) Pharaoh Brown, HOU (0%)



Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

# Wide Receivers Opp. 1 Davante Adams GB vs. DET 2 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs. MIN 3 Calvin Ridley ATL @ TB 4 Stefon Diggs BUF @ MIA 5 Tyreek Hill KC @ BAL 6 Keenan Allen LAC vs. DAL 7 Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL 8 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ LAC 9 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. TEN 10 Allen Robinson II CHI vs. CIN 11 Amari Cooper DAL @ LAC 12 Deebo Samuel SF @ PHI 13 A.J. Brown TEN @ SEA 14 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. TEN 15 Justin Jefferson MIN @ ARI 16 Antonio Brown TB vs. ATL 17 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LV 18 Sterling Shepard NYG @ WAS 19 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE INJ vs. HOU 21 Ja’Marr Chase CIN @ CHI 20 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG 22 Tee Higgins CIN @ CHI 23 Robert Woods LAR @ IND 24 D.J. Moore CAR vs. NO 25 Cooper Kupp LAR @ IND 26 Adam Thielen MIN @ ARI 27 Corey Davis NYJ vs. NE 28 Mike Williams LAC vs. DAL 29 Julio Jones TEN @ SEA 30 Mike Evans TB vs. ATL 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. LV 32 Christian Kirk ARI vs. MIN 33 Marquez Callaway NO @ CAR 34 Chase Claypool PIT vs. LV 35 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs. DEN 36 Robby Anderson CAR vs. NO 37 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ PHI 38 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF 39 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CHI 40 Brandin Cooks HOU @ CLE 41 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. HOU 42 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. SF 43 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs. DEN 44 Kenny Golladay NYG @ WAS 45 Courtland Sutton DEN @ JAC 46 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs. DEN 47 Jakobi Meyers NE @ NYJ 48 DeVante Parker MIA vs. BUF 49 Parris Campbell IND vs. LAR 50 Tyrell Williams DET @ GB 51 Marquise Brown BAL vs. KC 52 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. LAR 53 Russell Gage ATL @ TB 54 Cedrick Wilson DAL @ LAC 55 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF 56 A.J. Green ARI vs. MIN 57 Rondale Moore ARI vs. MIN 58 Cole Beasley BUF @ MIA 59 Mecole Hardman KC @ BAL 60 Elijah Moore NYJ vs. NE 61 Darnell Mooney CHI vs. CIN 62 Henry Ruggs III LV @ PIT 63 Darius Slayton NYG @ WAS 64 Nelson Agholor NE @ NYJ 65 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs. NO 66 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. NE 67 Hunter Renfrow LV @ PIT 68 Randall Cobb GB vs. DET 69 Gabriel Davis BUF @ MIA 70 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ GB 71 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ MIA 72 Bryan Edwards LV @ PIT 73 Sammy Watkins BAL vs. KC 74 Allen Lazard GB vs. DET 75 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs. DET 76 KJ Hamler DEN @ JAC 77 DeSean Jackson LAR @ IND 78 Van Jefferson LAR @ IND 79 Zach Pascal IND vs. LAR 80 Josh Reynolds TEN @ SEA 81 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. HOU 82 Kendrick Bourne NE @ NYJ 83 Kadarius Toney NYG @ WAS

*Jump to TE Rankings

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

# Tight Ends Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ BAL 2 George Kittle SF @ PHI 3 Darren Waller LV @ PIT 4 T.J. Hockenson DET @ GB 5 Mark Andrews BAL vs. KC 6 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SF 7 Logan Thomas WAS vs. NYG 8 Kyle Pitts ATL @ TB 9 Jared Cook LAC vs. DAL 10 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. ATL 11 Dalton Schultz DAL @ LAC 12 Robert Tonyan GB vs. DET 13 Evan Engram NYG INJ @ WAS 14 Hunter Henry NE @ NYJ 15 Noah Fant DEN @ JAC 16 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ CLE 17 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ WAS 18 James O’Shaughnessy JAC vs. DEN 19 Zach Ertz PHI vs. SF 20 Tyler Higbee LAR @ IND 21 Jonnu Smith NE @ NYJ 22 Juwan Johnson NO @ CAR 23 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. BUF 24 Austin Hooper CLE vs. HOU 25 Gerald Everett SEA vs. TEN 26 O.J. Howard TB vs. ATL 27 Anthony Firkser TEN @ SEA 28 Eric Ebron PIT vs. LV 29 Blake Jarwin DAL @ LAC 30 Tyler Conklin MIN @ ARI 31 Cole Kmet CHI vs. CIN 32 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ ARI 33 Hayden Hurst ATL @ TB 34 Dawson Knox BUF @ MIA 35 Dan Arnold CAR vs. NO 36 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. CIN 37 Adam Trautman NO @ CAR 38 Jordan Akins HOU @ CLE 39 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs. NE

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]