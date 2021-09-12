Fantasy Football Week 2 WR & TE Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Christian Kirk Flashes

Fantasy Football Week 2 WR & TE Rankings, Waiver Wire Adds: Christian Kirk Flashes

Fantasy Football Week 2 WR and TE rankings and Waiver Wire

Getty Cardinals WR Christian Kirk and Chargers WR Mike Williams.

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our wide receiver and tight end rankings, as well as the top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the positions.

In the opening week, Deandre Hopkins reminded us why he’s arguably the best receiver in football. Corey Davis flaunted WR1-upside with the Jets. Antonio Brown pushes towards must-start territory. Christian Kirk finds the endzone twice and Mike Williams eats up targets.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our wide receiver and tight end rankings for Week 2.

Notable WR & TE Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Christian Kirk, ARI
Rostered:  13%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. MIN

  • Is Kirk the No. 2? The No. 3? the No. 4? Does any of that really matter? Probably not, considering the way Kyler Murray is slinging it. Yes, there are a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, and yes, A.J. Green did out-snap Kirk 60-to-37. However, Kirk is far more explosive than Green and a larger part of the offense than Rondale Moore is, at least at the moment. Murray attempted 32 passes in Week 1 and was seventh in the NFL a season ago in attempts (558). That type of volume alone makes Kirk fantasy relevant. Plus, the Vikings just allowed a total of 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Tee Higgins and J’Marr Chase.

Mike Williams, LAC
Rostered:  73%
Week 2 Matchup: vs. DAL

  • Speaking of airing it out, Justin Herbert attempted a whopping 47 attempts in the opener. Williams saw 12 of those targets, trailing Keenan Allen by just one for the team lead. Expect the Bolts to continue to put the ball in Herbert’s hands, which in return, means expect to see the ball in Williams’ hands. The Cowboys had 50 passes attempted on them in Week 1, allowing 379 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Other WRs & TEs Worth a Look:

  • Wide Receivers
    • Marvin Jones, JAC (61%)
    • Jalen Reagor, PHI (21%)
    • Rondale Moore, ARI (27%)
    • Quintez Cephus, DET (0%)
    • Chester Rogers, TEN (0%)
    • K.J. Osborn, MIN (0%)
    • Zach Pascal, IND (1%)
    • Braxton Berrios, NYJ (0%)
  • Tight Ends
    • Rob Gronkowski, TB (82%)
    • Jared Cook, LAC (26%)
    • Dalton Schultz, DAL (1%)
    • James O’Shaughnessy, JAC (0%)
    • Juwan Johson, NO (9%)
    • Pharaoh Brown, HOU (0%)

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

#

 Wide Receivers

Opp.

1

 Davante Adams GB

vs. DET

2

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

vs. MIN

3

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ TB

4

 Stefon Diggs BUF

@ MIA

5

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ BAL

6

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. DAL

7

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. ATL

8

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

@ LAC

9

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. TEN

10

 Allen Robinson II CHI

vs. CIN

11

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ LAC

12

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ PHI

13

 A.J. Brown TEN

@ SEA

14

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

vs. TEN

15

 Justin Jefferson MIN

@ ARI

16

 Antonio Brown TB

vs. ATL

17

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. LV

18

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ WAS

19

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE INJ

vs. HOU

21

 Ja’Marr Chase CIN

@ CHI

20

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. NYG

22

 Tee Higgins CIN

@ CHI

23

 Robert Woods LAR

@ IND

24

 D.J. Moore CAR

vs. NO

25

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ IND

26

 Adam Thielen MIN

@ ARI

27

 Corey Davis NYJ

vs. NE

28

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. DAL

29

 Julio Jones TEN

@ SEA

30

 Mike Evans TB

vs. ATL

31

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. LV

32

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. MIN

33

 Marquez Callaway NO

@ CAR

34

 Chase Claypool PIT

vs. LV

35

 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC

vs. DEN

36

 Robby Anderson CAR

vs. NO

37

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

@ PHI

38

 DeVonta Smith PHI

vs. SF

39

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ CHI

40

 Brandin Cooks HOU

@ CLE

41

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. HOU

42

 Jalen Reagor PHI

vs. SF

43

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

vs. DEN

44

 Kenny Golladay NYG

@ WAS

45

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ JAC

46

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

vs. DEN

47

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ NYJ

48

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. BUF

49

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. LAR

50

 Tyrell Williams DET

@ GB

51

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. KC

52

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. LAR

53

 Russell Gage ATL

@ TB

54

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

@ LAC

55

 Jaylen Waddle MIA

vs. BUF

56

 A.J. Green ARI

vs. MIN

57

 Rondale Moore ARI

vs. MIN

58

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ MIA

59

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ BAL

60

 Elijah Moore NYJ

vs. NE

61

 Darnell Mooney CHI

vs. CIN

62

 Henry Ruggs III LV

@ PIT

63

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ WAS

64

 Nelson Agholor NE

@ NYJ

65

 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR

vs. NO

66

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. NE

67

 Hunter Renfrow LV

@ PIT

68

 Randall Cobb GB

vs. DET

69

 Gabriel Davis BUF

@ MIA

70

 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET

@ GB

71

 Emmanuel Sanders BUF

@ MIA

72

 Bryan Edwards LV

@ PIT

73

 Sammy Watkins BAL

vs. KC

74

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. DET

75

 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. DET

76

 KJ Hamler DEN

@ JAC

77

 DeSean Jackson LAR

@ IND

78

 Van Jefferson LAR

@ IND

79

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. LAR

80

 Josh Reynolds TEN

@ SEA

81

 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE

vs. HOU

82

 Kendrick Bourne NE

@ NYJ

83

 Kadarius Toney NYG

@ WAS

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

#

 Tight Ends

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

@ BAL

2

 George Kittle SF

@ PHI

3

 Darren Waller LV

@ PIT

4

 T.J. Hockenson DET

@ GB

5

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. KC

6

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. SF

7

 Logan Thomas WAS

vs. NYG

8

 Kyle Pitts ATL

@ TB

9

 Jared Cook LAC

vs. DAL

10

 Rob Gronkowski TB

vs. ATL

11

 Dalton Schultz DAL

@ LAC

12

 Robert Tonyan GB

vs. DET

13

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

@ WAS

14

 Hunter Henry NE

@ NYJ

15

 Noah Fant DEN

@ JAC

16

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

@ CLE

17

 Kyle Rudolph NYG

@ WAS

18

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

vs. DEN

19

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. SF

20

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ IND

21

 Jonnu Smith NE

@ NYJ

22

 Juwan Johnson NO

@ CAR

23

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. BUF

24

 Austin Hooper CLE

vs. HOU

25

 Gerald Everett SEA

vs. TEN

26

 O.J. Howard TB

vs. ATL

27

 Anthony Firkser TEN

@ SEA

28

 Eric Ebron PIT

vs. LV

29

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ LAC

30

 Tyler Conklin MIN

@ ARI

31

 Cole Kmet CHI

vs. CIN

32

 Chris Herndon IV MIN

@ ARI

33

 Hayden Hurst ATL

@ TB

34

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ MIA

35

 Dan Arnold CAR

vs. NO

36

 Jimmy Graham CHI

vs. CIN

37

 Adam Trautman NO

@ CAR

38

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ CLE

39

 Tyler Kroft NYJ

vs. NE

