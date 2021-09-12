Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings & Waiver Wire Adds: Eli Mitchell Breaks Out

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our running back rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.

The season kicked off in a wild way for fantasy owners as Zack Moss and Tre Sermon were both healthy scratches. De’Andre Swift “lost” the starting gig in Detroit. Raheem Mostert went down with an injury — again. And a guy by the name of Eli Mitchell topped 100 yards rushing in his first NFL action.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our running back rankings for Week 2.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable RB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Eli Mitchell, SF

Rostered: 5%

Week 2 Matchup: at PHI



Take Mitchell’s breakout with a grain of salt. Scrap his 38-yard touchdown scamper from the books and he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the day. Then again, no other 49ers running back rushed the ball more than two times — Mitchell touted the rock 19 times. Kyle Shanahan’s backfields are always scary and Sermon is likely the long-term play here. With that said, Mitchell may have some run over the next few weeks and the Eagles did allow the 11th-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season.

Mark Ingram, HOU

Rostered: 19%

Week 2 Matchup: at CLE



Ingram out-attempted both Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson 26-to-11. Is this a sign of things to come? Probably not. The game script played in Ingram’s favor as Houston jumped out to an early lead and kept the ball on the ground for much of the day. Don’t expect that to be a common occurrence in 2021. Still, Ingram offers upside as a player who could fall into the endzone in any given week.

Devin Singletary, BUF

Rostered: 80%

Week 2 Matchup: at MIA

Singletary’s rostered percentage makes him a borderline mention on this list. Then again, when a starting running back is available in 20% of leagues, it’s worth highlighting. Chances are Moss won’t be a healthy scratch every week and Singletary has readily left much to be desired in the red zone. Still, he touched the ball 14 times in Week 1 and gets a welcoming matchup with Houston in a few games.

Other RBs Worth a Look:



Ty’Son Williams, BAL (78%)

Latavius Murray, BAL (61%)

Jamaal Williams, GB (75%)

Giovani Bernard, TB (27%)

Le’Veon Bell, BAL (47%)

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

# Running Back Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO 2 Alvin Kamara NO @ CAR 3 Aaron Jones GB vs. DET 4 Derrick Henry TEN @ SEA 5 Dalvin Cook MIN @ ARI 6 Nick Chubb CLE vs. HOU 7 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG 8 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DAL 9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ LAC 10 Najee Harris PIT vs. LV 11 Joe Mixon CIN @ CHI 12 D’Andre Swift DET @ GB 13 Chris Carson SEA vs. TEN 14 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. LAR 15 David Montgomery CHI vs. CIN 16 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. HOU 17 Saquon Barkley NYG @ WAS 18 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. BUF 19 Damien Harris NE @ NYJ 20 C. Edwards-Helaire KC @ BAL 21 Miles Sanders PHI vs. SF 22 Josh Jacobs LV @ PIT 23 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. MIN 24 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA 25 Elijah Mitchell SF @ PHI 26 James Robinson JAC vs. DEN 27 James Conner ARI vs. MIN 28 Javonte Williams DEN @ JAC 29 Leonard Fournette TB vs. ATL 30 Mike Davis ATL @ TB 31 Ty’Son Williams BAL vs. KC 32 Jamaal Williams DET @ GB 33 Devontae Booker NYG @ WAS 34 Nyheim Hines IND vs. LAR 35 Raheem Mostert SF INJ @ PHI 36 Darrell Henderson LAR @ IND 37 Kenyan Drake LV @ PIT 38 J.D. McKissic WAS vs. NYG 39 James White NE @ NYJ 40 Latavius Murray BAL vs. KC 41 Mark Ingram II HOU @ CLE 42 Trey Sermon SF @ PHI 43 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ JAC 44 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs. NE 45 Sony Michel LAR @ IND 46 AJ Dillon GB vs. DET 47 Giovani Bernard TB vs. ATL 48 David Johnson HOU @ CLE 49 Tony Pollard DAL @ LAC 50 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. SF 51 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ CLE 52 Rashaad Penny SEA vs. TEN 53 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ CAR 54 Michael Carter NYJ vs. NE 55 Matt Breida BUF @ MIA 56 Alexander Mattison MIN @ ARI 57 Le’Veon Bell BAL vs. KC 58 Zack Moss BUF @ MIA 59 Ronald Jones II TB vs. ATL 60 Carlos Hyde JAC vs. DEN 61 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. BUF 62 Darrel Williams KC @ BAL 63 Ty Johnson NYJ vs. NE 64 Damien Williams CHI vs. CIN 65 Larry Rountree III LAC vs. DAL 66 Marlon Mack IND vs. LAR 67 JaMycal Hasty SF @ PHI 68 Malcolm Brown MIA vs. BUF

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]