Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings & Waiver Wire Adds: Eli Mitchell Breaks Out

Fantasy Football Week 2 QB rankings and Waiver Wire

Getty Eli Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions.

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our running back rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.

The season kicked off in a wild way for fantasy owners as Zack Moss and Tre Sermon were both healthy scratches. De’Andre Swift “lost” the starting gig in Detroit. Raheem Mostert went down with an injury — again. And a guy by the name of Eli Mitchell topped 100 yards rushing in his first NFL action.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our running back rankings for Week 2.

Notable RB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2

All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Eli Mitchell, SF
Rostered:  5%
Week 2 Matchup: at PHI

  • Take Mitchell’s breakout with a grain of salt. Scrap his 38-yard touchdown scamper from the books and he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the day. Then again, no other 49ers running back rushed the ball more than two times — Mitchell touted the rock 19 times. Kyle Shanahan’s backfields are always scary and Sermon is likely the long-term play here. With that said, Mitchell may have some run over the next few weeks and the Eagles did allow the 11th-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season.

Mark Ingram, HOU
Rostered:  19%
Week 2 Matchup: at CLE

  • Ingram out-attempted both Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson 26-to-11. Is this a sign of things to come? Probably not. The game script played in Ingram’s favor as Houston jumped out to an early lead and kept the ball on the ground for much of the day. Don’t expect that to be a common occurrence in 2021. Still, Ingram offers upside as a player who could fall into the endzone in any given week.

Devin Singletary, BUF
Rostered:  80%
Week 2 Matchup: at MIA

  • Singletary’s rostered percentage makes him a borderline mention on this list. Then again, when a starting running back is available in 20% of leagues, it’s worth highlighting. Chances are Moss won’t be a healthy scratch every week and Singletary has readily left much to be desired in the red zone. Still, he touched the ball 14 times in Week 1 and gets a welcoming matchup with Houston in a few games.

Other RBs Worth a Look:

  • Ty’Son Williams, BAL (78%)
  • Latavius Murray, BAL (61%)
  • Jamaal Williams, GB (75%)
  • Giovani Bernard, TB (27%)
  • Le’Veon Bell, BAL (47%)

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

#

 Running Back

Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. NO

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ CAR

3

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. DET

4

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ SEA

5

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ ARI

6

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. HOU

7

 Antonio Gibson WAS

vs. NYG

8

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. DAL

9

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ LAC

10

 Najee Harris PIT

vs. LV

11

 Joe Mixon CIN

@ CHI

12

 D’Andre Swift DET

@ GB

13

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. TEN

14

 Jonathan Taylor IND

vs. LAR

15

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. CIN

16

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. HOU

17

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ WAS

18

 Myles Gaskin MIA

vs. BUF

19

 Damien Harris NE

@ NYJ

20

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

@ BAL

21

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. SF

22

 Josh Jacobs LV

@ PIT

23

 Chase Edmonds ARI

vs. MIN

24

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ MIA

25

 Elijah Mitchell SF

@ PHI

26

 James Robinson JAC

vs. DEN

27

 James Conner ARI

vs. MIN

28

 Javonte Williams DEN

@ JAC

29

 Leonard Fournette TB

vs. ATL

30

 Mike Davis ATL

@ TB

31

 Ty’Son Williams BAL

vs. KC

32

 Jamaal Williams DET

@ GB

33

 Devontae Booker NYG

@ WAS

34

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. LAR

35

 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

@ PHI

36

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ IND

37

 Kenyan Drake LV

@ PIT

38

 J.D. McKissic WAS

vs. NYG

39

 James White NE

@ NYJ

40

 Latavius Murray BAL

vs. KC

41

 Mark Ingram II HOU

@ CLE

42

 Trey Sermon SF

@ PHI

43

 Melvin Gordon III DEN

@ JAC

44

 Tevin Coleman NYJ

vs. NE

45

 Sony Michel LAR

@ IND

46

 AJ Dillon GB

vs. DET

47

 Giovani Bernard TB

vs. ATL

48

 David Johnson HOU

@ CLE

49

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ LAC

50

 Kenneth Gainwell PHI

vs. SF

51

 Phillip Lindsay HOU

@ CLE

52

 Rashaad Penny SEA

vs. TEN

53

 Tony Jones Jr. NO

@ CAR

54

 Michael Carter NYJ

vs. NE

55

 Matt Breida BUF

@ MIA

56

 Alexander Mattison MIN

@ ARI

57

 Le’Veon Bell BAL

vs. KC

58

 Zack Moss BUF

@ MIA

59

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. ATL

60

 Carlos Hyde JAC

vs. DEN

61

 Salvon Ahmed MIA

vs. BUF

62

 Darrel Williams KC

@ BAL

63

 Ty Johnson NYJ

vs. NE

64

 Damien Williams CHI

vs. CIN

65

 Larry Rountree III LAC

vs. DAL

66

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. LAR

67

 JaMycal Hasty SF

@ PHI

68

 Malcolm Brown MIA

vs. BUF

