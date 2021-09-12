Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings & Waiver Wire Adds: Eli Mitchell Breaks Out

Looking for an early jump on Week 2? We’ve got you covered with our running back rankings and top fantasy football waiver wire pickups at the position.
The season kicked off in a wild way for fantasy owners as Zack Moss and Tre Sermon were both healthy scratches. De’Andre Swift “lost” the starting gig in Detroit. Raheem Mostert went down with an injury — again. And a guy by the name of Eli Mitchell topped 100 yards rushing in his first NFL action.
Below we break down some of the most notable names to target on the waiver wire after Week 1, as well as our running back rankings for Week 2.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Notable RB Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2
* All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.
Eli Mitchell, SF
Rostered: 5%
Week 2 Matchup: at PHI
- Take Mitchell’s breakout with a grain of salt. Scrap his 38-yard touchdown scamper from the books and he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the day. Then again, no other 49ers running back rushed the ball more than two times — Mitchell touted the rock 19 times. Kyle Shanahan’s backfields are always scary and Sermon is likely the long-term play here. With that said, Mitchell may have some run over the next few weeks and the Eagles did allow the 11th-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season.
Mark Ingram, HOU
Rostered: 19%
Week 2 Matchup: at CLE
- Ingram out-attempted both Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson 26-to-11. Is this a sign of things to come? Probably not. The game script played in Ingram’s favor as Houston jumped out to an early lead and kept the ball on the ground for much of the day. Don’t expect that to be a common occurrence in 2021. Still, Ingram offers upside as a player who could fall into the endzone in any given week.
Devin Singletary, BUF
Rostered: 80%
Week 2 Matchup: at MIA
- Singletary’s rostered percentage makes him a borderline mention on this list. Then again, when a starting running back is available in 20% of leagues, it’s worth highlighting. Chances are Moss won’t be a healthy scratch every week and Singletary has readily left much to be desired in the red zone. Still, he touched the ball 14 times in Week 1 and gets a welcoming matchup with Houston in a few games.
Other RBs Worth a Look:
- Ty’Son Williams, BAL (78%)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (61%)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (75%)
- Giovani Bernard, TB (27%)
-
Le’Veon Bell, BAL (47%)
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]
|
#
|Running Back
|
Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. NO
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ CAR
|
3
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. DET
|
4
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ SEA
|
5
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ ARI
|
6
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
7
|Antonio Gibson WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
8
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
9
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ LAC
|
10
|Najee Harris PIT
|
vs. LV
|
11
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
@ CHI
|
12
|D’Andre Swift DET
|
@ GB
|
13
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
14
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
vs. LAR
|
15
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
16
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. HOU
|
17
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ WAS
|
18
|Myles Gaskin MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
19
|Damien Harris NE
|
@ NYJ
|
20
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
@ BAL
|
21
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. SF
|
22
|Josh Jacobs LV
|
@ PIT
|
23
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
24
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ MIA
|
25
|Elijah Mitchell SF
|
@ PHI
|
26
|James Robinson JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
27
|James Conner ARI
|
vs. MIN
|
28
|Javonte Williams DEN
|
@ JAC
|
29
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
vs. ATL
|
30
|Mike Davis ATL
|
@ TB
|
31
|Ty’Son Williams BAL
|
vs. KC
|
32
|Jamaal Williams DET
|
@ GB
|
33
|Devontae Booker NYG
|
@ WAS
|
34
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. LAR
|
35
|Raheem Mostert SF INJ
|
@ PHI
|
36
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ IND
|
37
|Kenyan Drake LV
|
@ PIT
|
38
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
39
|James White NE
|
@ NYJ
|
40
|Latavius Murray BAL
|
vs. KC
|
41
|Mark Ingram II HOU
|
@ CLE
|
42
|Trey Sermon SF
|
@ PHI
|
43
|Melvin Gordon III DEN
|
@ JAC
|
44
|Tevin Coleman NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
45
|Sony Michel LAR
|
@ IND
|
46
|AJ Dillon GB
|
vs. DET
|
47
|Giovani Bernard TB
|
vs. ATL
|
48
|David Johnson HOU
|
@ CLE
|
49
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ LAC
|
50
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI
|
vs. SF
|
51
|Phillip Lindsay HOU
|
@ CLE
|
52
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
vs. TEN
|
53
|Tony Jones Jr. NO
|
@ CAR
|
54
|Michael Carter NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
55
|Matt Breida BUF
|
@ MIA
|
56
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
@ ARI
|
57
|Le’Veon Bell BAL
|
vs. KC
|
58
|Zack Moss BUF
|
@ MIA
|
59
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. ATL
|
60
|Carlos Hyde JAC
|
vs. DEN
|
61
|Salvon Ahmed MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
62
|Darrel Williams KC
|
@ BAL
|
63
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
64
|Damien Williams CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
65
|Larry Rountree III LAC
|
vs. DAL
|
66
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. LAR
|
67
|JaMycal Hasty SF
|
@ PHI
|
68
|Malcolm Brown MIA
|
vs. BUF
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]
READ NEXT
- Giants’ Kenny Golladay Gives Damning Admission on Daniel Jones Connection
- Ex-Bronco Disrespects Giants Ahead of Opener
- Giants Create Additional Cap Space With Latest Moves: Report
- Ravens Sign Ex-Giants Starting RB as Gus Edwards Injury Replacement: Report