Fantasy Football Week 1 WR & TE Rankings: Odell Beckham, Kyle Pitts & More

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver and Tight End Rankings Week 1

Getty Can you trust Odell Beckham Jr.?

It’s time to get those Fantasy Football lineups fine-tuned for the 2021 NFL regular-season opener. For our Week 1 wide receiver and tight end rankings we take a deep dive into a handful of big-named pass catchers and fast-rising talents. Is Odell Beckham Jr. ready to bounce back? Can you trust Kyle Pitts as a TE1? Is Marquez Callaway “the guy” in New Orleans? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Outlook Week 1

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR18) at KC 

  • OBJ may no longer be on his Hall of Fame trajectory. With that said, the fact that he’s being drafted as a high-end WR3 in PPR leagues is a complete and utter bargain. This is still a guy who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in every season he’s played at least 12 games. Over his six full games last year, Beckham was targeted eight-plus times in half of them and hauled in three touchdowns. The Chiefs proved extremely difficult for opposing wideouts last season (second-fewest points allowed). Yet, of the 13 receivers to be targeted eight-plus against K.C., 10 of them either recorded 80-plus receiving yards and/or scored a touchdown.

Marquez Callaway (WR41) vs. GB

  • Callaway clearly looks to have a connection with Jameis Winston, that’s of course a plus. On top of that, no Michael Thomas should help free up opportunities for the second-year pro. Still, despite loads of upside, it would be wise to tread carefully. The Saints are well known for juggling their favorite target from week to week. For instance, Callaway was targeted 16 times over a two-game span early last season. Over the next four weeks, he was targeted just twice. The matchup doesn’t add much more promise either, as the Packers allowed the eighth-fewest points to wideouts last season and the ninth-fewest net-yard passing average (6.1). Not ideal for a homerun threat such as Callaway.

Kyle Pitts (TE7) vs. PHI

  • This one is pretty simple. If Hayden Hurst can finish as a top-10 tight end with Julio Jones eating into his targets, then Kyle Pitts can be a weekly top-10 play with Jones shipped off to Tennessee. Quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 16 more passes than any other signal-caller in football last season. The volume will be there for the rookie, as will the matchup in Week 1. The Eagles allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends in 2020 (tied seventh-most).

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

*Jump to TE Rankings

#

 Wide Receivers

Opp.

1

 Davante Adams GB

at NO

2

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. CLE

3

 Stefon Diggs BUF

vs. PIT

4

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. PHI

5

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. ARI

6

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

at TEN

7

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

at IND

8

 Justin Jefferson MIN

at CIN

9

 Keenan Allen LAC

at WAS

10

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. LAC

11

 Diontae Johnson PIT

at BUF

12

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. CHI

13

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. DAL

14

 Allen Robinson II CHI

at LAR

15

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

at TB

16

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. CHI

17

 Julio Jones TEN

vs. ARI

18

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

at KC

19

 Tee Higgins CIN

vs. MIN

20

 Adam Thielen MIN

at CIN

21

 Amari Cooper DAL

at TB

22

 Tyler Lockett SEA

at IND

23

 Mike Evans TB

vs. DAL

24

 Deebo Samuel SF

at DET

25

 Antonio Brown TB

vs. DAL

26

 D.J. Moore CAR

vs. NYJ

27

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

at DET

28

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. DEN

29

 Robby Anderson CAR

vs. NYJ

30

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. MIN

31

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

at BUF

32

 DeVonta Smith PHI

at ATL

33

 Brandin Cooks HOU

vs. JAC

34

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

at NYG

35

 Chase Claypool PIT

at BUF

36

 Jarvis Landry CLE

at KC

37

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

at HOU

38

 Corey Davis NYJ

at CAR

39

 Ja’Marr Chase CIN

vs. MIN

40

 Kenny Golladay NYG

vs. DEN

41

 Marquez Callaway NO

vs. GB

42

 Courtland Sutton DEN

at NYG

43

 Curtis Samuel WAS

vs. LAC

44

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

at HOU

45

 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC

at HOU

46

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. MIA

47

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. SEA

48

 DeVante Parker MIA

at NE

49

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. SEA

50

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. PHI

51

 Marquise Brown BAL

at LV

52

 Michael Gallup DAL

at TB

53

 Jaylen Waddle MIA

at NE

54

 Tyrell Williams DET

vs. SF

55

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. PIT

56

 Mike Williams LAC

at WAS

57

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. CLE

58

 Elijah Moore NYJ

at CAR

59

 Darnell Mooney CHI

at LAR

60

 Henry Ruggs III LV

vs. BAL

61

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

vs. GB

62

 Nelson Agholor NE

vs. MIA

63

 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR

vs. NYJ

64

 Jalen Reagor PHI

at ATL

65

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

at CAR

66

 Christian Kirk ARI

at TEN

67

 Hunter Renfrow LV

vs. BAL

68

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. DEN

69

 Randall Cobb GB

at NO

70

 Rondale Moore ARI

at TEN

71

 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET

vs. SF

72

 Emmanuel Sanders BUF

vs. PIT

73

 A.J. Green ARI

at TEN

74

 Bryan Edwards LV

vs. BAL

75

 Sammy Watkins BAL

at LV

76

 Gabriel Davis BUF

vs. PIT

77

 Allen Lazard GB

at NO

78

 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB

at NO

79

 KJ Hamler DEN

at NYG

80

 DeSean Jackson LAR

vs. CHI

Tight End Rankings

#

 Tight Ends

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. CLE

2

 George Kittle SF

at DET

3

 Darren Waller LV

vs. BAL

4

 Mark Andrews BAL

at LV

5

 Dallas Goedert PHI

at ATL

6

 Logan Thomas WAS

vs. LAC

7

 Kyle Pitts ATL

vs. PHI

8

 T.J. Hockenson DET

vs. SF

9

 Robert Tonyan GB

at NO

10

 Zach Ertz PHI

at ATL

11

 Hunter Henry NE

vs. MIA

12

 Noah Fant DEN

at NYG

13

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. CHI

14

 Rob Gronkowski TB

vs. DAL

15

 Jonnu Smith NE

vs. MIA

16

 Mike Gesicki MIA

at NE

17

 Austin Hooper CLE

at KC

18

 Gerald Everett SEA

at IND

19

 O.J. Howard TB

vs. DAL

20

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

vs. DEN

21

 Anthony Firkser TEN

vs. ARI

22

 Eric Ebron PIT

at BUF

23

 Blake Jarwin DAL

at TB

24

 Cole Kmet CHI

at LAR

25

 Jared Cook LAC

at WAS

26

 Chris Herndon IV MIN

at CIN

27

 Kyle Rudolph NYG

vs. DEN

28

 Hayden Hurst ATL

vs. PHI

29

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. PIT

30

 Dan Arnold CAR

vs. NYJ

31

 Jimmy Graham CHI

at LAR

32

 Adam Trautman NO INJ

vs. GB

33

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. JAC

34

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. SEA

35

 Dalton Schultz DAL

at TB

36

 Tyler Conklin MIN

at CIN

37

 Juwan Johnson NO

vs. GB

38

 C.J. Uzomah CIN

vs. MIN

39

 Tyler Kroft NYJ

at CAR

40

 Mo Alie-Cox IND

vs. SEA

41

 Ian Thomas CAR

vs. NYJ

42

 Brevin Jordan HOU

vs. JAC

43

 Drew Sample CIN

vs. MIN

44

 David Njoku CLE

at KC

45

 Kaden Smith NYG

vs. DEN

46

 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN

at NYG

47

 Foster Moreau LV

vs. BAL

48

 Will Dissly SEA

at IND

49

 Kylen Granson IND

vs. SEA

50

 Harrison Bryant CLE

at KC

51

 Pat Freiermuth PIT

at BUF

52

 Donald Parham Jr. LAC

at WAS

53

 Jacob Harris LAR

vs. CHI

54

 Geoff Swaim TEN

vs. ARI

55

 Noah Gray KC

vs. CLE

56

 Nick Boyle BAL

at LV

57

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. DAL

58

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

at HOU

59

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

vs. JAC

60

 Maxx Williams ARI

at TEN

61

 Ross Dwelley SF

at DET

62

 Darrell Daniels ARI

at TEN

63

 Durham Smythe MIA

at NE

64

 Devin Asiasi NE

vs. MIA

65

 Chris Manhertz JAC

at HOU

