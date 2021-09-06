Fantasy Football Week 1 WR & TE Rankings: Odell Beckham, Kyle Pitts & More

It’s time to get those Fantasy Football lineups fine-tuned for the 2021 NFL regular-season opener. For our Week 1 wide receiver and tight end rankings we take a deep dive into a handful of big-named pass catchers and fast-rising talents. Is Odell Beckham Jr. ready to bounce back? Can you trust Kyle Pitts as a TE1? Is Marquez Callaway “the guy” in New Orleans? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Outlook Week 1

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR18) at KC

OBJ may no longer be on his Hall of Fame trajectory. With that said, the fact that he’s being drafted as a high-end WR3 in PPR leagues is a complete and utter bargain. This is still a guy who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in every season he’s played at least 12 games. Over his six full games last year, Beckham was targeted eight-plus times in half of them and hauled in three touchdowns. The Chiefs proved extremely difficult for opposing wideouts last season (second-fewest points allowed). Yet, of the 13 receivers to be targeted eight-plus against K.C., 10 of them either recorded 80-plus receiving yards and/or scored a touchdown.

Marquez Callaway (WR41) vs. GB

Callaway clearly looks to have a connection with Jameis Winston, that’s of course a plus. On top of that, no Michael Thomas should help free up opportunities for the second-year pro. Still, despite loads of upside, it would be wise to tread carefully. The Saints are well known for juggling their favorite target from week to week. For instance, Callaway was targeted 16 times over a two-game span early last season. Over the next four weeks, he was targeted just twice. The matchup doesn’t add much more promise either, as the Packers allowed the eighth-fewest points to wideouts last season and the ninth-fewest net-yard passing average (6.1). Not ideal for a homerun threat such as Callaway.

Kyle Pitts (TE7) vs. PHI

This one is pretty simple. If Hayden Hurst can finish as a top-10 tight end with Julio Jones eating into his targets, then Kyle Pitts can be a weekly top-10 play with Jones shipped off to Tennessee. Quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 16 more passes than any other signal-caller in football last season. The volume will be there for the rookie, as will the matchup in Week 1. The Eagles allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends in 2020 (tied seventh-most).

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

# Wide Receivers Opp. 1 Davante Adams GB at NO 2 Tyreek Hill KC vs. CLE 3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT 4 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. PHI 5 A.J. Brown TEN vs. ARI 6 DeAndre Hopkins ARI at TEN 7 D.K. Metcalf SEA at IND 8 Justin Jefferson MIN at CIN 9 Keenan Allen LAC at WAS 10 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. LAC 11 Diontae Johnson PIT at BUF 12 Robert Woods LAR vs. CHI 13 Chris Godwin TB vs. DAL 14 Allen Robinson II CHI at LAR 15 CeeDee Lamb DAL at TB 16 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. CHI 17 Julio Jones TEN vs. ARI 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE at KC 19 Tee Higgins CIN vs. MIN 20 Adam Thielen MIN at CIN 21 Amari Cooper DAL at TB 22 Tyler Lockett SEA at IND 23 Mike Evans TB vs. DAL 24 Deebo Samuel SF at DET 25 Antonio Brown TB vs. DAL 26 D.J. Moore CAR vs. NYJ 27 Brandon Aiyuk SF at DET 28 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. DEN 29 Robby Anderson CAR vs. NYJ 30 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. MIN 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT at BUF 32 DeVonta Smith PHI at ATL 33 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. JAC 34 Jerry Jeudy DEN at NYG 35 Chase Claypool PIT at BUF 36 Jarvis Landry CLE at KC 37 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC at HOU 38 Corey Davis NYJ at CAR 39 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. MIN 40 Kenny Golladay NYG vs. DEN 41 Marquez Callaway NO vs. GB 42 Courtland Sutton DEN at NYG 43 Curtis Samuel WAS vs. LAC 44 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC at HOU 45 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC at HOU 46 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. MIA 47 Parris Campbell IND vs. SEA 48 DeVante Parker MIA at NE 49 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. SEA 50 Russell Gage ATL vs. PHI 51 Marquise Brown BAL at LV 52 Michael Gallup DAL at TB 53 Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE 54 Tyrell Williams DET vs. SF 55 Cole Beasley BUF vs. PIT 56 Mike Williams LAC at WAS 57 Mecole Hardman KC vs. CLE 58 Elijah Moore NYJ at CAR 59 Darnell Mooney CHI at LAR 60 Henry Ruggs III LV vs. BAL 61 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. GB 62 Nelson Agholor NE vs. MIA 63 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs. NYJ 64 Jalen Reagor PHI at ATL 65 Jamison Crowder NYJ at CAR 66 Christian Kirk ARI at TEN 67 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. BAL 68 Darius Slayton NYG vs. DEN 69 Randall Cobb GB at NO 70 Rondale Moore ARI at TEN 71 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SF 72 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs. PIT 73 A.J. Green ARI at TEN 74 Bryan Edwards LV vs. BAL 75 Sammy Watkins BAL at LV 76 Gabriel Davis BUF vs. PIT 77 Allen Lazard GB at NO 78 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB at NO 79 KJ Hamler DEN at NYG 80 DeSean Jackson LAR vs. CHI

Tight End Rankings

# Tight Ends Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. CLE 2 George Kittle SF at DET 3 Darren Waller LV vs. BAL 4 Mark Andrews BAL at LV 5 Dallas Goedert PHI at ATL 6 Logan Thomas WAS vs. LAC 7 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PHI 8 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. SF 9 Robert Tonyan GB at NO 10 Zach Ertz PHI at ATL 11 Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA 12 Noah Fant DEN at NYG 13 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. CHI 14 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. DAL 15 Jonnu Smith NE vs. MIA 16 Mike Gesicki MIA at NE 17 Austin Hooper CLE at KC 18 Gerald Everett SEA at IND 19 O.J. Howard TB vs. DAL 20 Evan Engram NYG INJ vs. DEN 21 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. ARI 22 Eric Ebron PIT at BUF 23 Blake Jarwin DAL at TB 24 Cole Kmet CHI at LAR 25 Jared Cook LAC at WAS 26 Chris Herndon IV MIN at CIN 27 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs. DEN 28 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. PHI 29 Dawson Knox BUF vs. PIT 30 Dan Arnold CAR vs. NYJ 31 Jimmy Graham CHI at LAR 32 Adam Trautman NO INJ vs. GB 33 Jordan Akins HOU vs. JAC 34 Jack Doyle IND vs. SEA 35 Dalton Schultz DAL at TB 36 Tyler Conklin MIN at CIN 37 Juwan Johnson NO vs. GB 38 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs. MIN 39 Tyler Kroft NYJ at CAR 40 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. SEA 41 Ian Thomas CAR vs. NYJ 42 Brevin Jordan HOU vs. JAC 43 Drew Sample CIN vs. MIN 44 David Njoku CLE at KC 45 Kaden Smith NYG vs. DEN 46 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN at NYG 47 Foster Moreau LV vs. BAL 48 Will Dissly SEA at IND 49 Kylen Granson IND vs. SEA 50 Harrison Bryant CLE at KC 51 Pat Freiermuth PIT at BUF 52 Donald Parham Jr. LAC at WAS 53 Jacob Harris LAR vs. CHI 54 Geoff Swaim TEN vs. ARI 55 Noah Gray KC vs. CLE 56 Nick Boyle BAL at LV 57 Cameron Brate TB vs. DAL 58 James O’Shaughnessy JAC at HOU 59 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs. JAC 60 Maxx Williams ARI at TEN 61 Ross Dwelley SF at DET 62 Darrell Daniels ARI at TEN 63 Durham Smythe MIA at NE 64 Devin Asiasi NE vs. MIA 65 Chris Manhertz JAC at HOU

