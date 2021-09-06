Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Saquon, Najee Harris, Gus Edwards & More

Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Saquon, Najee Harris, Gus Edwards & More

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 1

Getty Can you trust Saquon Barkley?

The 2021 NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to fire up those Fantasy Football lineups. In our running back rankings for Week 1, we discuss how to handle the New York Giants backfield with Saquon Barkley trending upwards ahead of the opener. Plus, is Najee Harris a must-start in his first real NFL action? And is it time to hop on the Gus Bus in Baltimore? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 1

Najee Harris (RB11) at BUF

  • When the Steelers have a dude in the backfield, they’re not afraid to feature him. Harris is that type of talent. His volume should quickly make him a near-weekly top-eight play. However, his matchup in Week 1 leaves a bit to be desired — but just a bit. The Bills allowed the 16th-most points to running backs last season. Yet, they did surrender 21 rushing touchdowns (tied eighth-most in NFL) and allowed an average of 142.3 rushing yards over the final three games of the year.

Gus Edwards (RB13) at LV

  • Edwards is far from the complete back, but the nearly 240-pound battering ram has amassed 700 yards rushing in each of his three NFL seasons as an essential afterthought. He may not be much of a factor in the passing game, but that shouldn’t matter against a Raiders team that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and 18 rushing touchdowns to running backs last year (tied for third-most in NFL).

Saquon Barkley (RB16) vs. DEN

  • Barkley is “gearing up to play Week 1” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With that in mind, his volume is a question. I’d still rather have him in my lineup and risk a dud than risk him shouldering a sizeable workload on my bench. Chances are you’ll see a healthy dose of both Barkley and backup Devontae Booker (RB30) in Week 1. Both are worth a look against a Denver team who ranked in the bottom-11 in both rushing yards (1,615) and rushing touchdowns (14) allowed to running backs last season.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

#

 Running Back

Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. NYJ

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. GB

3

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. ARI

4

 Dalvin Cook MIN

at CIN

5

 Jonathan Taylor IND

vs. SEA

6

 Nick Chubb CLE

at KC

7

 Aaron Jones GB

at NO

8

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

at TB

9

 James Robinson JAC

at HOU

10

 Antonio Gibson WAS

vs. LAC

11

 Najee Harris PIT

at BUF

12

 Austin Ekeler LAC

at WAS

13

 Gus Edwards BAL

at LV

14

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. MIN

15

 Chris Carson SEA

at IND

16

 Saquon Barkley NYG

vs. DEN

17

 Damien Harris NE

vs. MIA

18

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

vs. CLE

19

 Miles Sanders PHI

at ATL

20

 Myles Gaskin MIA

at NE

21

 Josh Jacobs LV

vs. BAL

22

 David Montgomery CHI

at LAR

23

 Kareem Hunt CLE

at KC

24

 Leonard Fournette TB

vs. DAL

25

 Mike Davis ATL

vs. PHI

26

 D’Andre Swift DET

vs. SF

27

 Chase Edmonds ARI

at TEN

28

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. SEA

29

 Phillip Lindsay HOU

vs. JAC

30

 Devontae Booker NYG

vs. DEN

31

 Raheem Mostert SF

at DET

32

 Javonte Williams DEN

at NYG

33

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. CHI

34

 Kenyan Drake LV

vs. BAL

35

 J.D. McKissic WAS

vs. LAC

36

 Trey Sermon SF

at DET
Melvin Gordon III DEN

at NYG

37

 James Conner ARI

at TEN

38

 Sony Michel LAR

vs. CHI

39

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. PIT

40

 Jamaal Williams DET

vs. SF

41

 David Johnson HOU

vs. JAC

42

 Zack Moss BUF

vs. PIT

43

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. DAL

44

 AJ Dillon GB

at NO

45

 Tevin Coleman NYJ

at CAR

46

 Ty Johnson NYJ

at CAR

47

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. GB

48

 Tony Pollard DAL

at TB

49

 James White NE

vs. MIA

50

 Ty’Son Williams BAL

at LV

51

 Michael Carter NYJ

at CAR

52

 Carlos Hyde JAC

at HOU

53

 Kenneth Gainwell PHI

at ATL

54

 Salvon Ahmed MIA

at NE

55

 Alexander Mattison MIN

at CIN

56

 Rashaad Penny SEA

at IND

57

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. CLE

58

 Boston Scott PHI

at ATL

59

 Mark Ingram II HOU

vs. JAC

60

 Giovani Bernard TB

vs. DAL

61

 Rhamondre Stevenson NE

vs. MIA

11

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. SEA

62

 Damien Williams CHI

at LAR

63

 Chris Evans CIN

vs. MIN

64

 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL

vs. PHI

65

 Joshua Kelley LAC

at WAS

66

 Kylin Hill GB

at NO

67

 Justin Jackson LAC

at WAS

68

 Malcolm Brown MIA

at NE

69

 Chuba Hubbard CAR

vs. NYJ

70

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

at BUF

71

 Matt Breida BUF

vs. PIT

72

 Jerick McKinnon KC

vs. CLE

73

 Justice Hill BAL

at LV

74

 Tony Jones Jr. NO

vs. GB

75

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

at IND

76

 La’Mical Perine NYJ

at CAR

77

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

vs. DAL

78

 Kalen Ballage PIT

at BUF

79

 Larry Rountree III LAC

at WAS

80

 Samaje Perine CIN

vs. MIN

81

 Rex Burkhead HOU

vs. JAC

82

 Jordan Wilkins IND

vs. SEA

83

 Eno Benjamin ARI

at TEN

84

 Jaret Patterson WAS

vs. LAC

85

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

at HOU

86

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

at HOU

87

 Jake Funk LAR

vs. CHI

88

 Javian Hawkins TEN

vs. ARI

89

 Alex Collins SEA

at IND

90

 Jordan Howard PHI

at ATL

91

 Travis Homer SEA

at IND

92

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

at DET

93

 J.J. Taylor NE

vs. MIA

94

 Royce Freeman CAR

vs. NYJ

95

 Jermar Jefferson DET

vs. SF

96

 Khalil Herbert CHI

at LAR

97

 Elijah Mitchell SF

at DET

98

 Alec Ingold LV

vs. BAL

99

 Trayveon Williams CIN

vs. MIN

100

 JaMycal Hasty SF

at DET

101

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

at KC

102

 C.J. Ham MIN

at CIN

103

 Corey Clement DAL

at TB

104

 Khari Blasingame TEN

vs. ARI

105

 Patrick Ricard BAL

at LV

106

 Keith Smith ATL

vs. PHI

107

 Andy Janovich CLE

at KC

108

 Ty Montgomery NO

vs. GB

109

 Taiwan Jones BUF

vs. PIT

110

 Dwayne Washington NO

vs. GB

111

 Peyton Barber LV

vs. BAL

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

Read More
, , ,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments