Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Saquon, Najee Harris, Gus Edwards & More

The 2021 NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to fire up those Fantasy Football lineups. In our running back rankings for Week 1, we discuss how to handle the New York Giants backfield with Saquon Barkley trending upwards ahead of the opener. Plus, is Najee Harris a must-start in his first real NFL action? And is it time to hop on the Gus Bus in Baltimore? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 1

Najee Harris (RB11) at BUF

When the Steelers have a dude in the backfield, they’re not afraid to feature him. Harris is that type of talent. His volume should quickly make him a near-weekly top-eight play. However, his matchup in Week 1 leaves a bit to be desired — but just a bit. The Bills allowed the 16th-most points to running backs last season. Yet, they did surrender 21 rushing touchdowns (tied eighth-most in NFL) and allowed an average of 142.3 rushing yards over the final three games of the year.

Gus Edwards (RB13) at LV

Edwards is far from the complete back, but the nearly 240-pound battering ram has amassed 700 yards rushing in each of his three NFL seasons as an essential afterthought. He may not be much of a factor in the passing game, but that shouldn’t matter against a Raiders team that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and 18 rushing touchdowns to running backs last year (tied for third-most in NFL).

Saquon Barkley (RB16) vs. DEN

Barkley is “gearing up to play Week 1” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With that in mind, his volume is a question. I’d still rather have him in my lineup and risk a dud than risk him shouldering a sizeable workload on my bench. Chances are you’ll see a healthy dose of both Barkley and backup Devontae Booker (RB30) in Week 1. Both are worth a look against a Denver team who ranked in the bottom-11 in both rushing yards (1,615) and rushing touchdowns (14) allowed to running backs last season.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]

# Running Back Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NYJ 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. GB 3 Derrick Henry TEN vs. ARI 4 Dalvin Cook MIN at CIN 5 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. SEA 6 Nick Chubb CLE at KC 7 Aaron Jones GB at NO 8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB 9 James Robinson JAC at HOU 10 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. LAC 11 Najee Harris PIT at BUF 12 Austin Ekeler LAC at WAS 13 Gus Edwards BAL at LV 14 Joe Mixon CIN vs. MIN 15 Chris Carson SEA at IND 16 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DEN 17 Damien Harris NE vs. MIA 18 C. Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CLE 19 Miles Sanders PHI at ATL 20 Myles Gaskin MIA at NE 21 Josh Jacobs LV vs. BAL 22 David Montgomery CHI at LAR 23 Kareem Hunt CLE at KC 24 Leonard Fournette TB vs. DAL 25 Mike Davis ATL vs. PHI 26 D’Andre Swift DET vs. SF 27 Chase Edmonds ARI at TEN 28 Nyheim Hines IND vs. SEA 29 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs. JAC 30 Devontae Booker NYG vs. DEN 31 Raheem Mostert SF at DET 32 Javonte Williams DEN at NYG 33 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. CHI 34 Kenyan Drake LV vs. BAL 35 J.D. McKissic WAS vs. LAC 36 Trey Sermon SF at DET Melvin Gordon III DEN at NYG 37 James Conner ARI at TEN 38 Sony Michel LAR vs. CHI 39 Devin Singletary BUF vs. PIT 40 Jamaal Williams DET vs. SF 41 David Johnson HOU vs. JAC 42 Zack Moss BUF vs. PIT 43 Ronald Jones II TB vs. DAL 44 AJ Dillon GB at NO 45 Tevin Coleman NYJ at CAR 46 Ty Johnson NYJ at CAR 47 Latavius Murray NO vs. GB 48 Tony Pollard DAL at TB 49 James White NE vs. MIA 50 Ty’Son Williams BAL at LV 51 Michael Carter NYJ at CAR 52 Carlos Hyde JAC at HOU 53 Kenneth Gainwell PHI at ATL 54 Salvon Ahmed MIA at NE 55 Alexander Mattison MIN at CIN 56 Rashaad Penny SEA at IND 57 Darrel Williams KC vs. CLE 58 Boston Scott PHI at ATL 59 Mark Ingram II HOU vs. JAC 60 Giovani Bernard TB vs. DAL 61 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA 11 Marlon Mack IND vs. SEA 62 Damien Williams CHI at LAR 63 Chris Evans CIN vs. MIN 64 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs. PHI 65 Joshua Kelley LAC at WAS 66 Kylin Hill GB at NO 67 Justin Jackson LAC at WAS 68 Malcolm Brown MIA at NE 69 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NYJ 70 Benny Snell Jr. PIT at BUF 71 Matt Breida BUF vs. PIT 72 Jerick McKinnon KC vs. CLE 73 Justice Hill BAL at LV 74 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs. GB 75 DeeJay Dallas SEA at IND 76 La’Mical Perine NYJ at CAR 77 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB vs. DAL 78 Kalen Ballage PIT at BUF 79 Larry Rountree III LAC at WAS 80 Samaje Perine CIN vs. MIN 81 Rex Burkhead HOU vs. JAC 82 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. SEA 83 Eno Benjamin ARI at TEN 84 Jaret Patterson WAS vs. LAC 85 Devine Ozigbo JAC at HOU 86 Dare Ogunbowale JAC at HOU 87 Jake Funk LAR vs. CHI 88 Javian Hawkins TEN vs. ARI 89 Alex Collins SEA at IND 90 Jordan Howard PHI at ATL 91 Travis Homer SEA at IND 92 Kyle Juszczyk SF at DET 93 J.J. Taylor NE vs. MIA 94 Royce Freeman CAR vs. NYJ 95 Jermar Jefferson DET vs. SF 96 Khalil Herbert CHI at LAR 97 Elijah Mitchell SF at DET 98 Alec Ingold LV vs. BAL 99 Trayveon Williams CIN vs. MIN 100 JaMycal Hasty SF at DET 101 D’Ernest Johnson CLE at KC 102 C.J. Ham MIN at CIN 103 Corey Clement DAL at TB 104 Khari Blasingame TEN vs. ARI 105 Patrick Ricard BAL at LV 106 Keith Smith ATL vs. PHI 107 Andy Janovich CLE at KC 108 Ty Montgomery NO vs. GB 109 Taiwan Jones BUF vs. PIT 110 Dwayne Washington NO vs. GB 111 Peyton Barber LV vs. BAL

