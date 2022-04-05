‘The Deal Is Close:’ Agent Talks Barcelona Star’s New Contract

Barcelona met with Ronald Araujo’s agent on Tuesday, April 5 and are close to securing the 23-year-old Uruguay international’s long-term future at the Camp Nou.

Araujo’s agent, Edmundo Kabchi, spoke to reporters after the meeting and confirmed everything is on track, as reported by Goal Espana. He said, “There is a good predisposition. Araujo wants to stay. The deal is close.”

The defender will sign a new contract “very soon” that runs until 2026, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Araujo’s current contract expires at the end of next season.

Araujo had already signalled his intent after playing in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Sevilla last time out in La Liga. The Uruguay international said after the match he was happy at Barcelona and optimistic a new deal could be agreed.

Araujo ‘Feels Blessed’ To Be at Barcelona

Barcelona have also released a new video with Araujo talking about life at the Camp Nou amid the ongoing speculation about his future. The defender has admitted he feels “blessed” to be at the club but also opened up on how it has taken him time to adapt.

“Barcelona has a different philosophy to other clubs. Even other Spanish clubs. After arriving it took me a while to understand how to play quickly. I’d receive the ball at a very high speed. When I tried to control it. I’d fail and go home feeling frustrated. I’d think, ‘I don’t deserve to be here if I can’t control the ball or play the right way,’” he said. “But through hard work, perserverance effort, I learnt that I could play and get some minutes on the Barca team. I feel blessed that I play for this club and that’s why I’ve worked so hard. Thanks to God, I am now reaping the rewards.”

Araujo joined Barcelona from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and has gone on to become a key player for the Catalan giants in the heart of the team’s defense. It’s no surprise that Barcelona have been keen to extend his deal and securing his future will be another boost to Xavi’s side.

Barcelona To Extend Gavi Next?

Barcelona’s decision to extend Araujo’s contract means he joins talented starlets such as Pedri and Ansu Fati in committing their long-term futures to the club. Midfielder Gavi could be the next in line for a new contract.

The 17-year-old Spain international has been a revelation in the 2021-22 campaign, breaking into the first-team and playing regularly. Gavi has already made 34 appearances in all competitions for Barca.

Barcelona need to renew Gavi as his current deal expires in 2023. According to Diario Sport, the youngster has already been waiting for two months for a final renewal proposal from Barca.

Gavi may not have to wait too much longer now that an agreement with Araujo appears to have been all but completed. The midfielder is the latest talent to emerge from the club’s famous La Masia academy and looks to have a huge future ahead of him at the Camp Nou.

