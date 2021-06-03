Aguero Gives Away $56k Car Before Barcelona Move [WATCH]

Sergio Aguero showed off his generous side before leaving Manchester City for a new challenge with Barcelona. The Argentina international will officially join the Catalan giants on 1 July after a decade with the Citizens.

The striker left City with some parting gifts including watches for all the staff and his $56k Range Rover. Aguero raffled off the car in an auction which was won by the club’s kitman, as shown by ESPN.

Before leaving Man City, Aguero raffled off his $56k Range Rover, which was won by a member of the kit team ❤️ He also bought every Man City staff member a designer watch engraved with the words 'Gracias! Kun Aguero' 👏 pic.twitter.com/wYdzILVCqS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2021

The striker then happily handed over the keys to his car along with a warm hug before his departure from the Premier League champions, as shown by Radio Boing’s Sebastian Soso.

“Your car, puto”. El Kun Agüero le entregaba así la camioneta al utilero del City pic.twitter.com/tzzzHuMTlZ — Sebastián Soso (@sebastian_soso) June 2, 2021

Aguero left Manchester City as a true club legend. He’s the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games and won 15 major trophies during his time in Manchester City.

Aguero Wanted By ‘Several’ Other Clubs

Aguero has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona which includes a buyout clause set at 100 million ($121m). The striker’s father, Leonel del Castillo, has told Radio La Red that Barcelona weren’t the only club who wanted to sign his son, as reported by ESPN.

“There were several clubs interested. Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea until the last moment were also interested,” he explained. “He is very happy now that everything is sorted.”

The move means Aguero should link up with good friend Lionel Messi next season. The captain is reportedly set to sign a contract extension at the Camp Nou that will keep him at the club for another two years.

Aguero’s father is confident that the two players will finally get to feature for the same club team. He added, “They [Messi and Aguero] have been friends since they were 15. They have always talked. I’m certain they will play together.”

Messi Sends Aguero Congratulations

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina but has already sent Aguero his congratulations at making the switch from Manchester to Barcelona. Aguero spoke about the club captain after being unveiled as the club’s first summer signing, as reported by the Evening Standard.

“I talk to Leo every day and he sent me a congratulatory message. Now that I will have him every day it will be much easier,” he said. “What happens with Leo will be the decision of the club but it is a pleasure and a pride to play with Leo. If he continues, which I think he will, I will try to give everything as he has always done.”

Aguero has since flown out to link up with Messi and the Argentina national team for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. It promises to be a busy summer for Lionel Scaloni’s team who will then head straight into the Copa America with an opening fixture Chile on June 14.

The fixtures offer Barcelona fans the chance to see Aguero and Messi in action together ahead of next season. It’s been a frustrating season so far for Aguero who, struggled for game time at Manchester City in 2020-21, but signed off with a brace in his final appearance against Everton.

