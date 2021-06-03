Barcelona ‘Very Close’ to Making Fourth Summer Signing: Report

Barcelona is reportedly “very close” to making a fourth signing of the summer by bringing in Netherlands international Memphis Depay on a free transfer.

The Dutchman’s transfer is “practically” closed and he could be announced as a new Barcelona player early next week, according to Lluis Miguesanz at Diario Sport. Depay will sign a three-year contract with a “low release clause” and a “more objective affordable salary.”

The report adds that Depay has been in negotiations “for months” and has turned down a good offer to stay at Lyon and rejected interested from Juventus because he is determined to move to Barcelona.

Depay is said to have a “great relationship” with coach Ronald Koeman who has just been confirmed as Barca’s coach for next season. The Dutchman’s position has been under scrutiny but he will stay and see out his contract.

Barca has already brought in Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers since the end of the season. The Catalan giants have also completed the signing of Emerson Royal, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Betis.

Depay Impresses In Netherlands Friendly

Depay is currently on international duty with the Netherlands national team, preparing for the European Championship. The forward impressed on Wednesday in a warm-up friendly against Scotland at the Estadio Algarve.

The Barcelona target scored both goals to secure a 2-2 draw for the Oranje. The first came from an assist by Georginio Wijnaldum, who has also been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, and the second was a superb free-kick.

Wat een heerlijke vrije trap! Memphis maakt zijn tweede en zet Oranje in de slotfase op 2-2. #NEDSCO pic.twitter.com/s5IWTCBe9h — NOS Voetbal (@NOSvoetbal) June 2, 2021

The goals mean Depay has now scored 25 times for the national team and has overtaken Dutch legend Marco van Basten in the all-time scoring charts at international level.

25 Netherlands goals for Memphis Depay! He has more international goals than: Marco van Basten (24)

Dirk Kuyt (24)

Johan Neeskens (17)

Ruud Gullit (17)

Marc Overmars (17) Equal with Rafael Van der Vaart on 25! Halfway to Van Persie’s record of 50 pic.twitter.com/M0jZRYzcgW — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) June 2, 2021

Depay is also in fine form for his country ahead of the tournament. The 27-year-old has six goals and two assists in his last six matches for the Netherlands.

Will Barcelona Make More Signings?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been busy since the end of the season by bringing in players to strengthen the squad and may not be done just yet. The 58-year-old has already promised fans more news when speaking at Eric Garcia’s unveiling, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

“There will be more presentations of players, we’re working on it. We’re working to sign players that improve the first team,” he said. “We need to balance the squad, you will see what we’re working on. Next week there will be more news.”

Georginio Wijnaldum looks the most likely player to arrive if Laporta does continue to add to the squad. The midfielder is also available on a free transfer this summer and has already said an emotional goodbye to Liverpool after.

Transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano is confident that Wijnaldum will follow Depay in making the move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay as a free agent. Negotiations ongoing and progressing on personal terms – potential contract until June 2023 or 24. It also depends by Koeman future. And… Wijnaldum will join Barça soon, confirmed. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Depay @mattemoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Any more arrivals at the Camp Nou may depend on players being sold first. The Catalans financial problems mean the club is reportedly willing to offload a host of players should acceptable offers arrive this summer.

