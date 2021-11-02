Aguero’s Mother Sends Touching Message to Barcelona Star

Sergio Aguero’s mother, Adriana, has sent an emotional message to her son after Barcelona confirmed he will miss at least the next three months after undergoing a cardiac exam.

Adriana Aguero has posted an emotional post on Instagram where she has offered her support and encouragement to her son in what is understandably a difficult time for the 34-year-old.

“Things have never been easy for you honey since you were a child, every step you took had some complications or something that seemed to make you give up on your dreams,” Adriana wrote. “Once again life give you one more test, which you will overcome as you always did, because giving up was never your thing. And here I will be by your side, for what you need. Like the whole family, firm and secure by your side. In life there is always revenge. You should never lose faith or hope. I love you son. That smile always has to shine.”

Aguero was taken to hospital on Saturday, October 30 after reporting chest discomfort during the first half of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves. The striker was substituted and sent for a cardiac exam.

The Catalan giants confirmed two days later that Aguero is now unavailable after being “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process.” Aguero’s treatment will be “evaluated in order to determine his recovery process” over the next three months.

Aguero has since tweeted that he is “well and in good spirits” and has thanked well wishers for the many “messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Aguero

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who managed Aguero at former club Manchester City, has also sent a message of support to the striker after news broke he would miss the next three months.

Guardiola was asked about Aguero at a pre-match press conference ahead of City’s Champions League tie against Club Brugge and is hoping the Argentine can make a full recovery, as reported by Metro.

“I spoke with his agent. Difficult news for him and his family. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn’t matter the time. Health is most important than anything else,” he said. “He’s in good hands, he will take care of himself. I wish him the best recovery and he can come back to play again, otherwise he enjoy his life and enjoy what he has done. I don’t know what he has, he has to be careful and safe for the rest of his life.”

Barcelona To Sign a Striker in January?

Barcelona will now look to bring in a new forward in the January transfer window after losing Aguero for three months, as reported by Helena Condis for Cope.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is one of the club’s top targets but any transfer will also need the approval of whoever comes in to replace Ronald Koeman as the club’s permanent coach.

Xavi remains the favorite to take charge of Barca on a permanent basis. Fernando and Edu Polo at Mundo Deportivo have reported that a delegation from the club is expected to arrive in Qatar shortly to complete a deal that will see Xavi return to the Camp Nou as coach.

READ NEXT: Messi Names Barcelona Youngster Who Has Impressed Him