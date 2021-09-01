Barcelona Announces New No. 7 After Antoine Griezmann Exit

Barcelona confirmed a shock exit for Antoine Griezmann on Wednesday but has already confirmed who will be taking over the Frenchman’s No. 7 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Compatriot Ousmane Dembele, who wore the No. 7 at former club Borussia Dortmund, will take over Griezmann’s jersey with the winger’s No. 11 going to new signing Yusuf Demir.

Teenager Demir was originally signed for Barcelona B and took the No. 27 in pre-season and the early weeks of the new campaign but has now been registered with the first team. The switch suggests the 18-year-old could be set for a big role in the new campaign following the exits of Griezmann and Lionel Messi.

Barca has already confirmed the big news that Ansu Fati will be the club’s No 10, following Messi’s exit. Here’s a look at how the full Barcelona squad looks for the 2021-22 campaign.

𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟮 🔢 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙎 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/5UcOdXKsWG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2021

Barca’s new signings have also had their squad numbers confirmed. Eric Garcia wears the No. 24, Luuk de Jong takes 17, Sergio Aguero has gone for the 19 and Memphis Depay is the No. 9.

Midfielder Riqui Puig has been handed the No. 6, while fellow youngster Oscar Mingueza wears No. 22 and reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena takes on the No. 26.

Meanwhile, Dembele is currently out injured following knee surgery in June. The forward picked up an injury playing for France at Euro 2020 and was ruled out of action for 10 months.

Griezmann showed Dembele back at the training ground working out recently, and it’s thought the 24-year-old could be back in action in September which will boost Ronald Koeman’s attacking options.

Atletico Rejected Felix-Griezmann Swap

Griezmann has left Barcelona and returned to Atletico Madrid on loan with the option for another season. The club has confirmed the deal also includes a “a compulsory permanent transfer clause.”

According to The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano, the clause means Atleti must pay Barcelona a fee of €40 million ($47m) to sign the 30-year-old Frenchman on a permanent basis.

Barca had been interested in a deal which would have seen Joao Felix move to the Camp Nou from Atletico to replace Griezmann. The Portugal international was interested but the Rojiblancos refused to negotiate, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona Planning New Signings?

Yet Griezmann has already been replaced at Barcelona with the Catalan giants moving to bring in Luuk de Jong on loan for the season. The Dutch striker’s transfer also contains an option to make his move from Sevilla permanent.

If remains to be seen if De Jong will stay but Barca is reportedly already planning on new signings for 2022. Spain international Dani Olmo is currently top of the list and Barca could move for the RB Leipzig star in the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Bundesliga side value Olmo at around €75 million ($88.7m), but the 23-year-old is thought to be keen to return to the Camp Nou. Olmo came through the Barca academy but left for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

