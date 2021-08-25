Barcelona’s Griezmann Offers Dembele Fitness Update [LOOK]

Antoine Grizemann has offered a fitness update on Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele who is on the recovery trail after undergoing knee surgery in June.

The World Cup winner shared an image of the two players on Instagram stories working out in the gym at Barcelona with the message, “loading….”

📲| Antoine Griezmann on instagram. pic.twitter.com/J9z2OIHNll — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 25, 2021

Dembele has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery after suffering an injury playing for France at Euro 2020. Barca confirmed at the time the forward was expected to be out of action for four months.

The 24-year-old undertook the first stage of his recovery in Paris under the supervision of club physiotherapist Xavi Elain, according to Diario AS. However, he is now back in Barcelona as he steps up his recovery.

Dembele’s Fitness Still a Concern

Dembele’s latest injury came as a real blow as it had appeared that the Frenchman had finally shrugged off the injury problems that had plagued the forward since he arrived at the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The Frenchman was a regular in Ronald Koeman’s team in 2020-21, making 44 appearances in all competitions, and earning a recall to the France national team in time for Euro 2020.

However, another lengthy absence means there will be fresh question marks over the forward’s fitness. Dembele will also face increased competition for a place in the attack when he returns following the arrival of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, and Yusuf Demir and with Ansu Fati set to return shortly.

Dembele is also set for a new contract at Barcelona, according to Javier Miguel at AS. Barca is keen to avoid losing the 24-year-old for free next summer when his contract expires and expect him to agree an extension.

Time For Griezmann To Step Up

In the meantime there will be plenty of scrutiny on Griezman to step up following the departure of Lionel Messi and with Aguero, Dembele and Fati missing the start of the season through injury.

Griezmann has started both of Barca’s La Liga games against Real Sociedad and Athletic, alongside Memphis and Martin Braithwaite, but is yet to score or contribute an assist.

The World Cup winner admitted after Sunday’s disappointing draw that coach Ronald Koeman wants him to be more of a protagonist this season, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He wants that I take more protagonism, but for me nothing will change, I try to help the team in attack or defence. Where I’m put, I’ll work,” he said. “I don’t think we had a great game, it was hard from the start, they pressed well, they are things we have to improve and keep working on. It’s a point, we’ll take it and think about Getafe (next weekend).”

Koeman has also made it clear he needs more from his players now Messi is no longer at the Camp Nou. He told reporters after the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, “I think our game can be more collective than before, but I’d prefer to have Messi in my team. But if we don’t have the player, it has to be the collective.”

Barca has started the season with four points from two testing games against Basque rivals Real Sociedad and Athletic. Next up for the Catalan giants is a vist from Getafe on Sunday.

