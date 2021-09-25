Ansu Fati Speaks Out Ahead of Barcelona Comeback

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has opened up on his injury nightmare and his desire to get back out on the pitch for the Catalan giants ahead of his comeback on Sunday against Levante.

The teenager has been included in the squad for the clash at the Camp Nou after over 10 months on the sidelines through injury. Coach Ronald Koeman also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Fati will play for 15 minutes.

Fati has spoken to Barcelona TV about his long-awaited return and admits he wants to get back out on the pitch and starting having fun again with his teammates.

“The injury was tough and I have found the recovery process really long,” he said. “However, you learn from it and I am now really looking forward to getting back to doing what I like most, playing football. And I want to enjoy myself again in particular.”

Fati Talks Taking Messi’s No. 10

The teenager will wear his new No. 10 shirt when returns and also offered his thoughts on taking over the shirt from Lionel Messi. Fati admits the pressure will be on but he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s an honour to wear the number 10. I want to thank the club,” he said. “Wearing that number is a real challenge given everything it represents; both Leo and Ronaldinho wore it, among others. It’s added pressure, but that’s part of being in the first team.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already praised Fati’s bravery at taking over the shirt and also revealed that the youngster had asked the club’s captains before agreeing to wear the No. 10, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona Needing Goals

Supporters will be hoping Fati can get back in the goals once he returns with Barcelona struggling in attack so far this season. Injuries to Fati, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, and Ousmane Dembele have left the Catalans short of options up front and mean the team has managed just eight goals in five La Liga outings.

Fati broke a host of scoring records for Barcelona and Spain when he first burst on to the scene in 2019 and admits he’s looking forward to celebrating with the Camp Nou crowd once more.

“A forward always feels more confident after scoring a goal. It could be during training, but it’s even better during a match of course,” he explained. “I feel confident and ready to play again. I am excited about going to Camp Nou and seeing my family, the fans, and everyone that’s helped me during this process.”

The youngster already knows all about scoring against Levante. Fati netted both goals in a 2-1 win over the Frogs in February 2020, becoming the youngest player ever to score a brace in La Liga.

Fati’s return will be eagerly-anticipated by the club and supporters and should give the Catalans a boost after defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and disappointing draws against Cadiz and Granada in La Liga.

