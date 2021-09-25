Barcelona Reveal Plan For Ansu Fati’s Long-Awaited Comeback

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has revealed the club’s plan for teenage striker Ansu Fati who is set to make his long-awaited return from injury against Levante on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined witha knee injury since November 2020 but has been passed fit for Barcelona’s next La Liga outing.

Fati is part of a 20-man squad for the match and Koeman told a pre-match press conference on Saturday that he will play some part of the game at the Camp Nou.

“First for the player, we have a plan and we follow a plan to fully recover Ansu,” he said. “He will have a process to have minutes. He is called up and he will play a maximum of 15 minutes. The most important thing is to get the player back well, not to rush.”

The Dutch coach also played down expectations and warned it may take some time for the teenager to recover his best form and fitness after such a long spell out.

“There is a long way to go for the player to be as he was. Ansu cannot recover in two games or two weeks, we have to be attentive and help the player,” he added. “The most important thing is the player. It depends on his condition and with the medical staff have to be in this direction. It will give us a lot of quality, but little by little.”

Fati’s return will see the teenager wear Barca’s famous No. 10 shirt for the first time since inheriting the number following Lionel Messi’s summer departure.

Barcelona Lacking Goals

Fati’s return comes at a good time with Barca currently missing Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite due to injury. The Catalans have struggled for goals so far this season and drew a blank last time out against Cadiz. Opta have highlighted Barca’s struggles in attack.

8 – #FCBarcelona have scored 8 goals after their first five games this season in #LaLiga, the lowest figure in this stage of the competition since 2003/04 season (5). Scarce. pic.twitter.com/nQuOPxSr46 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 23, 2021

Koeman also spoke about the issue and admitted Memphis Depay was feeling guilty for missing a late chance to score a winner and snatch all three points against Cadiz in Barca’s last La Liga fixture.

“There are players who are effective in their game. Memphis feels responsible for not scoring to win the game, but he does not have to be obsessed,” he said. “He has to play as it is playing. Against Cádiz we created 4-5 very clear chances. We need players who have more goals. It is difficult for us to create against teams and we lack one against one and speed up. We have lost players who had effectiveness.”

Barcelona have gone three games without a victory in all competitions but will be favorites to return to winning ways at home to Levante. Paco Lopez’s side are yet to win in six games in 2021-22.

Koeman Still Under Pressure

Anything other than three points will pile more pressure on Koeman with speculation continuing he will be sacked. The Dutchman will also be unable to take his place on the bench after being hit with a two-match touchline ban for his red card at Cadiz.

Koeman was asked about the speculation over his future but was not too interested in discussing the rumors.

“I can’t say much about this because I haven’t been read the press for a long time,” he explained. “I know the rumors are out there, but all we have to do is win games. There are rumors, names. … It’s your job. I’m not going to waste energy on things I can’t control.”

Former midfielder Xavi is emerging as the favorite to replace Koeman, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo. President Joan Laporta has previously questioned whether the 41-year-old has the requisite experience to take charge now but his doubts are thought to be dissipating.

