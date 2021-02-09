Barcelona’s Araujo Ready To Take Big Risk To Face PSG in UCL

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been forced onto the sidelines after suffering a sprained ankle in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga but is willing to do all he can to return quickly.

The injury means Araujo was initially expected to miss several weeks and some key games, including Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Araujo To Rush Back?

However, the defender is willing to take a big risk and try to play the first leg of Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on February 16 according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

The center-back is described as a “real gladiator on a physical level due to his capacity for suffering” and is willing to rush back and play in the crunch game against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Araujo wants to attempt an “express and miraculous recovery” after a similar experience last season. The center-back suffered an ankle sprain late in the season but was back in training 10 days later.

The 21-year-old’s injury is a major blow given he has cemented his place in the team this season while Gerard Pique has been out injured. Pique has recently returned to training, but it is still not clear when the 34-year-old will be fit enough to return.

What Now For Koeman?

Koeman does have options in defense. Center-backs Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, and Samuel Umtiti are all fit and available, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong can also play at the back if required.

It remains to be seen if Koeman would be willing to risk Araujo after he told a press conference before Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Granada that he wouldn’t risk players who weren’t fully fit.

It depends on the physical state of each player. I wouldn’t place more importance on the game tomorrow than what’s coming up. We want to continue in this tournament and reach the semi-final and win things, that’s the most important thing. If there’s a player who isn’t 100 per cent he won’t play.

Playing Araujo against PSG would surely be a risk that Koeman may not be willing to take, particularly with the first leg at home where Barca have a formidable record in the competition. Indeed the Barca boss may prefer to wait to ensure Araujo is fit for the second leg in Paris on March 10.

Herrera Feels Araujo Absence Could Be Key

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has offered his thoughts on the tie and told El Larguero that Araujo’s absence could be key to the outcome of the match, as reported by AS.

I don’t think there is a favorite in the tie against Barça. One of the two teams has Messi, so the minimum is 50-50. For me the keys against Barça will be Messi and De Jong, who are not comfortable. I don’t know if they will have Araújo, but he is a true sprinter. That could mark the tie,

Barca’s defense will certainly have their work cut out against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Mauro Icardi. Koeman’s backline has been guilty of a number of costly mistakes in La Liga this season but will be well aware any errors against PSG could end their Champions League hopes.

