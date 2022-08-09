Barcelona Hand Aubameyang & Ferran Torres New Shirt Numbers

Barcelona attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have been handed new squad numbers at the Camp Nou ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

Aubameyang, who finished last season as the team’s joint top scorer despite only arriving in January, will wear the No. 17 in the 2022-23 campaign. The Gabon international took the No. 25 when he first arrived at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s striker has worn the No. 17 before, notably at Borussia Dortmund where he scored 141 goals in 213 games in almost five years with the Bundesliga side. The No. 17 has previously been worn by players including Paco Alcacer, Munir, Pedro and Mark van Bommel at Barcelona.

Ferran Becomes Barcelona’s No. 11

Ferran Torres is also switching and will wear the No. 11. The Spain international swaps from the No. 19 and follows in the footsteps of players such as Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, Thiago, and Rivaldo.

The winger has not featured in pre-season for Barcelona after picking up a foot injury but has been back in training ahead of the start of the new campaign. Aubameyang has featured in pre-season, scoring in friendlies against Olot, Inter Miami, and Pumas.

Barcelona kick off their new season on Saturday, August 13 against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. The hosts will be big favorites to start with a win but will need no reminding they were beaten home and away in La Liga by Rayo last season.

