Barcelona Eye New No. 9 Target in Case Lewandowski Move Fails: Report

Barcelona have made Robert Lewandowski their top summer transfer target but are looking at other No. 9 options in case they are unable to lure the striker away from Bayern Munich.

Villarreal attacker Gerard Moreno has emerged as one possible alternative, as reported by Jordi Gil at Diario Sport. Moreno ticks a lot of boxes for coach Xavi as he is considered a “top striker” who “can make a difference” in attack.

The 30-year-old scored nine goals and contributed three assists in 17 La Liga appearances last season. Moreno also netted twice and bagged four assists as Villarreal made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Villarreal have Moreno under contract until 2027 with a release clause set at €100 million but would be “willing to negotiate” and could sell for around €40m. Barca were planning to invest a similar amount in Lewandowski but must agree a fee with Bayern first.

Moreno’s name “is on the table” for Barcelona currently but the Catalans will face competition for his signature. La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are also thought to be interested as they seek a replacement for Luis Suarez.

Moreno Thriving in La Liga

There’s no doubt that Moreno knows all about scoring goals in La Liga. He reached double figures last season, despite seeing his campaign interrupted by injury, and hit 23 in 33 games in the 2021-22 campaign, finishing behind only Lionel Messi in the Pichichi race.

Moreno was raised in the small Catalan town of Santa Perpetua and tends to shy away from publicity. He told Sid Lowe of the Guardian, “To tell you the truth, I don’t really like people talking about me and I don’t like seeing myself in the papers.”

Yet Moreno has made headlines with his performances, winning the Europa League with Villarreal in 2020-21 and picking up the Zarra Trophy (given to the Spanish domestic player with the highest goal total in La Liga) in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Former Spain manager Robert Moreno has also given the striker a glowing character reference in an interview with Marca, as noted by Lowe. He said the attacker is, “a player you’d let marry your daughter. A polite, honest, hard-working lad with the patience and humility to wait, work to improve.”

Bayern Still Hoping Lewandowski Will Stay

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has reiterated once again his desire to leave Bayern and move to Barcelona. The striker told Onet Sport the only offer he is considering right now is the one made by the Catalan giants.

The Poland international also explained exactly why he feels it is the time to leave Bayern and look for a new challenge even though he has a year remaining on his existing deal.

“I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together,” he said. “Something died in me and I want more emotions in my life. An exit is the best solution for both parties. No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear.”

Lewandowski is so determined to leave Bayern that he is even considering not turning up for pre-season training at the start of July, as reported by Diario Sport. The striker has already warned the Bavarians he may not return when the players are due back at the start of July.

