‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure

Barcelona’s young striker Ferran Jutgla has confirmed he is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window as he is no longer wanted at the Camp Nou.

Jutgla told Diario Sport that “Barcelona’s don’t want me” when asked about his future after scoring for the Catalonia national team in a friendly international against Jamaica at Montilivi on Wednesday, March 25.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Barcelona B this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing six assists in 32 games. Jutgla has also scored twice for the first team after being called up earlier in the 2021-22 campaign when Xavi was without a host of attackers due to injury and illness.

Catalonia coach Gerard Lopez called up Jutgla for Wednesday’s friendly after Dani Olmo withdrew from the squad. Lopez sent Jutgla on early in the second half and saw the Barcelona man score in a comfortable 6-0 win for his side.

Jutgla Heading to Club Brugge?

Jutgla has shown off his talent this season for both the senior side and Barcelona B but the competition for places in the Barca attack means it’s no surprise to hear he is set to leave the club.

Xavi already has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Memphis Depay in his squad and is hoping to add Robert Lewandowski in the summer. The club are also in talks to extend Ousmane Dembele’s contract at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have already reportedly received numerous offers for Jutgla and are hoping to sell for around €5 million. The striker is expected to complete a move to Belgian side Club Brugge, according to journalist Albert Roge.

La Liga side Villarreal had also been keen on Jutgla but the striker has prioritized a move to Belgium as Club Brugge will play Champions League football next season.

Laporta Talks Barcelona Exits

Barcelona have already sold Philippe Coutinho and Jutgla now looks set to follow the Brazilian out of the exit door. More players are also expected to depart in the summer to help the Catalans trim the wage bill.

President Joan Laporta has spoken about player exits in an interview with L’Esportiu and admits the club have received offers already from some of their stars.

“Now the market is starting to move and we also have players who have offers. They have offers because they are high-quality players and we have to somehow let everything flow a bit and be very attentive to what fair play we have to make depending on what decisions,” he said. “Right now, everything is open. The truth is that there are players we have renewed and who have a present and a future, and it is obvious that we want them to continue in our ranks. And others that also have a high quality, but have a market, also have proposals, and in this case will depend a lot on the issue of fair play.”

Coach Xavi has also spoken about player exits and has revealed he has told Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti to look for a new clubs for next season.

