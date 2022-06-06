Prolific Striker Confirms He’s Only Considering Barcelona Offer

Bayern Munich’s prolific striker Robert Lewandowski has offered a fresh update on his future and has confirmed again he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions and is only thinking about a move to Barcelona.

Lewandowski spoke to Onet Sport and reiterated his desire to move away from the Allianz Arena in the summer transfer window even though he still has one year remaining on his existing contract.

“I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together,” he said. “Something died in me and I want more emotions in my life. An exit is the best solution for both parties. No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear.”

Lewandowski appears to be Barcelona’s top transfer target currently. The Catalan giants have made a first offer of €32 million, as reported by Bild. However, Bayern are yet to respond to the proposal.

Bayern Still Hoping Lewandowski Will Stay

The striker’s comments come after former Bayern president Uli Hoeness told Sport1 that he thinks the veteran should see out his contract at the Allianz Arena. Hoeness thinks it’s the best idea unless a replacement can be found.

“I’ve always said: If you don’t have an alternative that you think can replace him to some extent – it looks like it’s difficult at the moment – then I would definitely advocate, like everyone else in the club, that he stays for another year,” he said. “And then you have to see whether he will go on a free transfer next year or maybe even be extended again, no one knows that.”

Finding a replacement for Lewandowski certainly won’t be easy. The forward scored 50 goals in all competitions last season for Bayern and remains one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

Could Sadio Mane Be The Key?

Yet Bayern have been linked with a move for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane who could be on the move this summer. The Senegal international is out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree an extension at Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported Mane is “ready to reach an agreement with FC Bayern on personal terms.” The two clubs would then need to agree a fee but negotiations “will continue in the next days.”

If Bayern can land Mane then it could finally open the door for Lewandowski to be granted his wish to leave Bayern Munich and head to Barcelona.

The Catalans giants are also due to hold an extraordinary assembly on June 16 where members will vote on plans to sell Barcelona Licensing & Merchandising [BLM] and future television rights.

The deals could provide an income boost of $750 million, as reported by ESPN. The cash injection would then allow Barca to try and rebuild the squad, starting with a move Lewandowski.

