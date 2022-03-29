‘We Have Closed 2 Signings Already:’ Barcelona Offer Transfer Update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded to intense speculation and confirmed the club have already signed two players ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Laporta spoke to RAC1 about Barca’s recent transfer dealings and revealed two deals have already been done, as reported by ESPN.

“We have closed two signings already. I can’t give names,” he explained. “Let’s just say one could be a centre-back and the other a midfielder.”

It has been widely reported that Barcelona have agreed a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to join the Catalan giants on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Ivorian has completed a medical and signed a four-year contract.

Chelsea center-back Andreas Christensen is also expected to arrive at the Camp Nou in the summer once his contract at Stamford Bridge expires. The Dane has rejected offers from other clubs to secure a move to Xavi’s team.

Laporta Rules Out Messi Return

Laporta also took time out to discuss Lionel Messi. There has been speculation the former captain would like to return to the Camp Nou after becoming disillusioned with life in Paris.

However, the Barcelona president made it clear that the Catalan giants are not thinking about trying to bring the Argentina international back home for another spell with the club.

“I’ve not received a single message from Leo or his camp in that direction. At the moment, we’re not considering it. We’re building a young team that is starting to click,” he said. “Leo is Leo, he is the best in the world, but we are not contemplating his return. Our relationship isn’t as fluid now he’s in Paris. It was not easy for me. I would have liked things to work out differently. But I could not put the club at risk. I think we did what we had to do. We don’t speak like before.”

Messi left Barcelona in summer 2021 and moved to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year deal with the option for one more year. The Barcelona legend has two goals and 10 assists in 18 Ligue 1 matches so far in 2021-22.

Dembele Agent Made Barcelona ‘Dizzy’

Laporta also offered an update on Ousmane Dembele who could follow Messi out of Barcelona in the summer when his contract expires. Barca have been unable to agree an extension Dembele and Laporta offered an update on the current situation, as reported by Football Espana.

“What happened to Dembele is a little bit similar to what happened to Sergi Roberto. We made him an offer and he didn’t accept it,” he said. “We get on well with him, we like him and we see how well he is doing. If we reach an agreement, it will be within the salary limits we have established. I say this with respect, but the agent is a box of surprises. He made us a little dizzy.”

Dembele has impressed since being recalled to the first team in January and has seven assists in his last eight games for Xavi’s side. However, it is still not known where he will play his football next season.

