Barcelona Offer Surprise Update on Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have offered a surprise update on Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club and have made it clear they have not ruled out the possibility of the Frenchman staying at the Camp Nou after all.

Dembele is out of contract at the end of the season and had been expected to walk away on a free transfer. Barca had believed the forward would secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, according to Sport.

However, vice-president Rafa Yuste has discussed Dembele in an interview with Catalunya Radio and made it clear the club could still sit down with the forward and restart contract extension negotiations, as reported by Cadena SER.

“Xavi tells us that he is an exceptional player, and he is, and he brings a lot to the team. I think Xavi is also doing a phenomenal job on a psychological level because he helps Dembélé understand the system better,” he said. “It’s clear that Xavi is a role model for the players. The fact is that if Dembélé feels more and more comfortable in the coming months, and I feel that he is doing so, I do not rule out that we can meet again with his agents with the possibility that Ousmane can continue with us.”

Dembele Agents Willing to Talk

Contract renewal talks between Barcelona and Dembele broke down in the January transfer window, and the Frenchman was even told to leave and dropped from the squad temporarily. President Joan Laporta went on to state he thought the forward has agreed a summer move with another club.

Yet Dembele did not leave Barca and has since impressed since being recalled to the first team with seven assists in eight games. His performances have highlighted how influential he can be when fit and his agents don’t seem to be ruling out a Camp Nou stay either.

“If Barça calls us, we go,” is now the message from Dembele’s agents after hearing Yuste’s words, according to Diario Sport‘s Albert Masnou. Dembele’s camp were upset with how the player was treated over the winter but are now “willing to ‘reset’ and try to reach an agreement.”

Dembele has offered no indication of what he might do but is playing well and appears to be enjoying life under Xavi. The attacker picked up two assists in Barcelona’s impressive 4-0 win over Real Madrid last time out to continue his fine form.

Ousmane Dembele since Xavi was appointed: ⏱ 1144 minutes played

💨 44 successful dribbles

🪄 37 chances created

🇫🇷 11 goal involvements

🅰️ 9 assists

⚽️ 2 goals scored A goal contribution every 104 minutes, form is temporary…👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MspCDzpM4J — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 21, 2022

Xavi Not Giving Up Hope

Meanwhile, Xavi hasn’t given up hope that Dembele will stay, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS. The coach sees the forward as being very happy at the Camp Nou and thinks the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can also help keep Dembele at Barca.

Aubameyang and Dembele played together previously at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before the Frenchman left for Barcelona and enjoy a strong relationship both on and off the pitch.

Ousmane Dembélé has provided 14 career assists for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, more than any other teammate in his career. That's why he wanted to sit next to him. 🫂 pic.twitter.com/Rv0phbYUln — Squawka (@Squawka) March 20, 2022

Aubameyang has already made it clear he wants Dembele to stay. The January signing has openly admitted he has already told his teammate not to leave and has also spoken about how much he enjoys playing with Dembele at Barca.

Much may depend on what happens between now and the end of the campaign, and indeed whether Dembele can remain fit and firing. Yet it would be no surprise if he was tempted to stay on at Barca with the team looking increasingly exciting under Xavi.

