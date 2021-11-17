Barcelona Chief Drops Bombshell Regarding January Transfers

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has bad news for supporters hoping to see the club bring in new players to strengthen the team in the January transfer window.

Alemany told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, November 17 to unveil Dani Alves that, as it stands, there are no funds available currently, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Today, there is no possibility of signing in the winter market. But we’re working,” he said. “We will be able to register Xavi and by January we will see what can be done”.

Barcelona have already been linked with several players but Alemany’s comments mean the club will have to offload players before they can bring in any new stars.

CEO Ferran Reverter had previously said Barca had €20m to spend in January but since then the club have handed new contracts to rising stars Ansu Fati and Pedri, replaced coach Ronald Koeman with Xavi and brought Alves back for a second stint.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Confirms Alves Pay Cut

Barca’s dire financial situation has forced the club to look for free transfers and low-cost options in recent transfer windows. Alves is the latest player to arrive as a free agent and will be the lowest paid player in the first-team squad, as reported by Diario Sport.

President Joan Laporta admitted that Alves had been aware of the club’s economic difficulties and had still been willing to return, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“He has seen the situation and wants to come to help and start him. I have to thank you that you have made a significant financial effort,” he said. “You know the situation and we are going to reverse it. We are on the right track. The fact that you have made this effort is to be appreciated.”

The 38-year-old also made it clear his priority was to play for the club again and he wasn’t too interested in his pay packet. He added, “When you want something, you can achieve it, the external factors don’t matter, the money, it’s not important. For me it’s not the most important thing.”

Adeyemi To Arrive In The Summer?

January could therefore be quiet month for Barca in the transfer window, unless the club can offload players, but it could be a different story in summer 2022.

The Catalans continue to be linked with a move for 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi and are “optimistic” they can land the highly-rated youngster, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barca have been monitoring the attacker since being alerted to his potential by Patrick Kluivert 2019 and have been “assured” he wants to come to the club and be part of Xavi’s rebuilding project at the Camp Nou.

Adeyemi has scored 13 goals in just 11 games for RB Salzburg this season and is also thought to have attracted the interest of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

READ NEXT: In-Demand Striker Sees Barcelona As His ‘First Option’: Report

