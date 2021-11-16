In-Demand Striker Sees Barcelona As His ‘First Option’: Report

Karim Adeymei has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest strikers during his time at RB Salzburg and has already been linked with a host of the continent’s top clubs including Barcelona.

Indeed the highly-rated 19-year-old has been in contact with the Catalan giants and views a move to the Camp Nou as his “first option,” as reported by Catalunya Radio’s Roger Arbusa.

RB Salzburg “would like to sell” but not until the summer of 2022. The Austrian side are looking for a transfer fee in the region of €35-40 million ($40-45m) for the exciting teenager.

Adeyemi has attracted plenty of attention this season for his impressive goalscoring exploits in the Austrian Bundesliga, as shown by Squawka Football.

19-year-old Karim Adeyemi has scored more goals than any other player in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season: ◎ 13 games

The forward has also impressed in the Champions League, netting three goals in four appearances in Europe’s top competition. RB Salzburg are in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages and top the standings in Group G with two games left.

Barcelona To Make Adeyemi Offer?

Barcelona’s financial problems are no secret and have seen the club forced to offload players such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, while bringing in players on free transfers such as Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and now Dani Alves.

However, there is growing speculation in Germany that the Catalan giants could be about to make a serious offer for Adeyemi despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Sport1 report that Barca could offer €40m ($45m), adding that Adeyemi would be interested in a move to the Camp Nou to be part of a rebuilding process at the club under new coach Xavi.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the teenager and may be willing to offer RB Salzburg €35m ($40m) for their talented attacker. Dortmund have an excellent reputation for developing young players and would be willing to offer a five-year contract.

It’s not clear how much Barcelona have to spend and whether such a deal is realistic currently. CEO Ferran Reverter said in October that the Catalans would only have €20m available in January but was hopeful the club could bring in “star players” next summer.

Adeyemi Talks Up Barcelona

If Barcelona can make the finances work then the club may not find it too difficult to convince Adeyemi to swap RB Salzburg for the Camp Nou. The youngster spoke about his admiration for the Catalans back in 2019 in an interview with Transfermarkt.

“In the past, it has always been my dream to play together with the best player in the world – so with Lionel Messi at Barcelona,” he said. “I want to play at a top club in a top league in any case. If that happens, I actually can’t complain.”

Messi may have departed Barcelona but he has already made it clear he wants to return in some capacity in the future. Meanwhile, new coach Xavi will try to build a new team at Barcelona and Adeyemi could be a good option if the club can make the numbers work.

