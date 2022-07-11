Club Legend ‘Didn’t Like’ How Barcelona Handled His Exit

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has said he was not too sad to leave Camp Nou for a second time this summer but admitted he was not impressed with the way the club handled his exit.

The Brazilian came back to the Camp Nou in January on a free transfer and helped Xavi’s side move up the table and finish the season in second place. There had been speculation Barca could keep Alves on but the club did not offer a renewal when his contract expired.

Alves spoke to The Guardian about his gratitude at being given the chance to play for Barcelona again and explained where he felt the club could have done better.

“I didn’t leave sad. I left happy to have returned to Barcelona. I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled,” he said. “Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn’t any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things. But this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona don’t care about the people who made history for the club. As a culê, I would like Barcelona to do things differently. I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back.”

The right-back ended up announcing his departure on social media. He leaves after making a total of 408 appearance for the club, only former captain Leo Messi has played more.

Alves Offers Barcelona Advice

Alves also had some advice for Xavi and Barcelona ahead of the new 2022-23 La Liga campaign. Expectations will be high that Xavi can turn the team into title-challengers once again, but Alves feels a lot needs to change.

“I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch,” he said. “But it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside. I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club.”

Barcelona have already moved to strengthen the squad for the new campaign. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have arrived on free transfers, while Barcelona continued to be linked with moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Who Will Play at Right-Back Next Season?

The departure of Alves means that Xavi must decide on who will play right-back for Barcelona next season. USMNT star Sergino Dest is a strong option, along with Sergi Roberto who has signed a one-year contract extension at the Camp Nou.

Yet Barcelona also continue to be linked with a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Catalans “have confirmed” to the defender they still plan to sign him this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona must still agree a fee with Chelsea for Azpilicueta if they are to bring him in this summer. According to the Evening Standard, the Blues want around £7 million for the Spain international.

