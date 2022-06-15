‘It’s Time To Say Goodbye:’ Club Legend Confirms Barcelona Exit

Club legend Dani Alves has confirmed on social media he is leaving Barcelona for a second time when his contract with the Catalan giants expires at the end of the month.

Alves took to Instagram to stay an emotional farewell to Barcelona supporters after returning for a second stint in January. The 39-year-old made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans second time around, scoring once and picking up three assists.

“Dear cules… Now it’s time to say goodbye. It was 8+ years dedicated to this club, to those colors… but like everything in life, the years go by, the paths deviate and the stories are written for sometime in different places – and so it was,” he wrote. “They tried to send me away but they couldn’t do it, for you cannot imagine, or can you, how resilient I am. Many years passed until football and life which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to come back here so I can say goodbye. But not a goodbye without first thanking everyone behind the spotlight, everyone who makes our thing perfect, to all of them; THANK YOU.”

Alves has enjoyed a stunning career and is the most decorated player in men’s football. The Brazilian has won 43 trophies so far for club and country and will be hoping he can fight for one more at the end of the year with Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Farewell to a Legend

The defender made a surprise return in January on a free transfer and played an important role in Barcelona finishing the season in second place in the table. The Brazilian’s experience and personality were an asset both on and off the pitch.

Alves departs as one of the greatest right-backs ever to play the game and wrote in his farewell about how happy returning to Barcelona, even for such a short spell, had made him.

“I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and be able to wear again that wonderful shirt, you don’t know how happy I am…. I hope you don’t miss my madness and my daily happiness,” he added. “I hope also those who stay change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from the bottom of my heart. There were 23 titles achieved: 2 triplets, 1 sixteen and a big golden book written! A very beautiful cycle closes and a more challenging cycle opens. May the world never forget: A LION EVEN AT 39 YEARS OLD IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LEONNNN. Forever LONG LIVE BARÇA!”

Why Is Alves Leaving Now?

Barcelona informed the 39-year-old he would not be offered a new deal on Wednesday, June 15, as reported by Sergi Sole at Mundo Deportivo. Alves has been on vacation after playing for Brazil in friendlies against South Korea and Japan and had been waiting for Barca’s decision.

Alves will now “study some of the proposals” he has already received and may also attract more offers now it’s been determined he will not be staying at the Camp Nou. The veteran’s “priority” is to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues although he’s unlikely to continue in Spain.

Coach Xavi “has been honest” with Alves and informed the Brazilian his playing time would be limited if he stayed on. The Catalans are hoping to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and already have Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto available to play at right-back.

It had been thought earlier in the season Barca could keep Alves on until the 2022 World Cup. However, it seems the colorful Brazilian’s time at the club is now over, although the memories will last for a long time.

