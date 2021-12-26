Coach Reveals Why Gavi Chose Barcelona Over Real Madrid & Atletico

The emergence of 17-year-old midfielder Gavi at the Camp Nou has been one of the highlights of what has been a tough start to the 2020-21 season for Barcelona.

Gavi has surprisingly become a regular for club and country, making 22 appearances already for the Catalan giants. The teenager has also provided three assists and scored his first senior goal with a brilliant solo effort in a 3-2 win over Elche in La Liga.

Barcelona signed Gavi from Real Betis at the age of 11 and his coach at the Andalusian side has told Diario Sport why the midfielder opted for the Catalans over Real Madrid and Atletico, as reported by Marca.

“I know that Madrid and Atletico wanted him, but when he went to Barcelona he told his parents: ‘Dad, the best [players] are here and I want to play here,'” Manuel Vasco explained. “The kid was attracting interest from the big clubs from the beginning, Betis and Sevilla were the first to arrive here due to the proximity. Barcelona signed him in a tournament that took place in the Algarve, in which he was chosen as the best player and Barcelona took him. But before that, I think he was in Madrid with both teams, and they were watching him, and he was clear that, if he had to choose between the big clubs, he liked Barcelona more.”

Gavi is the latest talent to emerge from the club’s famed La Masia youth academy. He is part of a rich crop of youngsters at the Camp Nou currently along with players such as Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and Ez Abde.

Gavi Has Always Supported Barcelona

Gavi made it clear that he has always been a Barcelona fan after picking up the Youth of the Year 2021 award from Los Palacios and Villafranca in his hometown back in Andalusia.

The midfielder spoke about joining La Masia at such as young age and how he had been able to realize a childhood dream by playing at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

“In the first months it cost me a lot, but as the season progressed I adapted. In the end everything ended well,” he said. “I was always very clear, I always wanted to play for Barcelona. I’ve been a culer since I was little, and for me to play at Camp Nou was a dream, and I made it come true.”

Xavi Urges Barcelona To Renew Gavi

Barcelona coach Xavi has urged the Catalans to move to secure Gavi’s future after his breakthough into the first team. The 41-year-old highlighted Gavi’s importance at a news conference ahead of Barca’s final La Liga game of 2021 at Sevilla.

“He’s a spectacular player, we can’t lose that level of player. We can’t lose Gavi, Nico, Abde, Ansu, Pedri, Araujo, these guys are the present and the future of the club,” he said. “And Gavi is definitely one of them. I understand, I know the club is working really well to negotiate his contract. He’s fundamental to this team.”

Barca have already announced contract extensions for Pedri and Ansu Fati this season and Gavi looks to be next on the list. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the teenager is close to signing a new five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

