Gavi Scores Messi-Esque Wonder Goal for Barcelona [WATCH]

Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi scored his first senior goal for the Catalan giants in some style against Elche in La Liga on Saturday, December 18 at the Camp Nou.

The youngster produced a brilliant turn to race past Omar Mascarell and then sat down Enzo Roco before firing a precise low shot past goalkeeper Edgar Badia and in off the post, as shown by ESPN.

Not sure if Gavi or Messi 😯 pic.twitter.com/Urup0fiVte — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2021

Gavi’s goal made it 2-0 to Barcelona after a bright start by Xavi’s men. Ferran Jutgla had earlier opened the scoring on his senior debut. The 22-year-old headed home a corner on 16 minutes to hand the hosts the lead.

Jutgla scores for Barca in his first La Liga start! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pOne66kGwf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2021

Jutgla and Gavi were part of a youthful-looking Barca starting XI that also contained Ez Abde, Nico Gonzalez, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi was without a host of players for the game due to injury and illness. Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, and Yusuf Demir were all ruled out, while Gerard Pique missed the match through suspension.

Jutgla Making an Impact at Barcelona

Barcelona’s attacking injuries saw Xavi hand Jutgla the chance to impress and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The attacker actually had the ball in the back of the net after just two minutes but saw his effort ruled out for a tight offside.

Jutgla had played his way into contention with a goal in midweek during Barcelona’s friendly clash with Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia. The 22-year-old scored Barca’s only goal in a 1-1 draw in the Maradona Cup. Boca went on to win on penalties.

The youngster then followed that up with a debut goal against Elche which could bring more first-team opportunities, particularly due to the absentees in attack. Xavi’s decision to select Jutgla ahead of other options such as Luuk de Jong and Philippe Coutinho is also telling.

