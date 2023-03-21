Barcelona Would Have to Consider Bids of €30m For Winger: Report

Barcelona will have a big decision to make on several players in the summer, when loanees such as Ez Abde, Sergino Dest, Nico Gonzalez and Clement Lenglet return to the club.

Abde is one of the more interesting cases given he has enjoyed plenty of game time on loan at Osasuna this season, featuring 19 times in La Liga, and also played for Morocco at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are in “no doubt” they would like to have Abde in Xavi’s first-team squad but the club’s perilous financial position means he could still be sold, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The club have already confirmed what kind of price would make Barcelona sit up and take notice. “If a proposal of 25-30 million euros arrives, it will have to be studied,” a source has revealed.

Barcelona signed Abde from Hercules in 2021 for just €2 million which means that the club do have the chance to make a significant profit on the winger if he does depart in the summer.

Abde signed a new contract at Barcelona before leaving on loan. The winger put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2026 and contains a buyout clause set at €200 million.

Could Abde Stay?

It remains to be seen if clubs will be willing to spend big on Abde, although he has impressed this season. The winger’s goals have helped Osasuna in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and will have caught the eye.

Xavi has praised the Morocco international already. The Barcelona boss described Abde as “spectacular” last season after seeing him next his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

President Joan Laporta has also revealed the Barcelona coaching staff are big fans of Abde, hinting that he could well have a future at the Camp Nou. “Yesterday I saw the match against Celta for him [Abde]. He is a player that the coaching staff likes and Nico [González] too,” he said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona Need a Left Winger

Abde’s preferred position is on the left of the attack which could make him a useful option for Barcelona. Xavi does not lack for wide players in his team but Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres prefer to play on the right.

Raphinha has already made it clear to Xavi that he does not enjoy playing on the left and does not feel comfortable in the position. Dembele and Torres are versatile enough to switch flanks but lack the effectiveness they offer in their preferred positions.

Barcelona are expected to strengthen in the summer and sign another attacker. Laporta has said the club will try to sign a striker but warned that if another forward does arrive then “someone will have to leave.”

