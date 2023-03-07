Barcelona Send Strong Warning to Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres & Raphinha

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent out a strong message to the club’s struggling attackers ahead of the summer transfer window by making it clear an exit will be needed.

Laporta has revealed the Catalans do want to sign another forward at the end of the season but will need to make room in the squad, and on on the wage bill first, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We have exceeded the salary limit and that makes it very difficult, but when I hear that we can’t sign,” he said. “We want a full-back, a center-back depends on the opportunities there are. Surely a striker yes, but someone will have to leave.”

It’s not clear yet which players could depart but there’s no denying that Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in particular have not lived up to expectations this season and are not regular starters.

Neither player has scored since October 2022 and both have struggled in front of goal all season. Fati has netted just six goals in total, while Torres has only five this season for Barcelona.

The two players were also spotted squabbling over a penalty during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Valencia last time out. Torres won the debate and took the spot-kick but hit the post. Barcelona manager Xavi urged fans not to “crucify” Torres after his miss.

Raphinha has also struggled to impress after moving to Barcelona and is thought to be willing to accept an exit. However, the Brazilian has been effective since replacing the injured Ousmane Demble and has 3 goals and 4 assists in his last 10 matches.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Will Barcelona Sign?

Barcelona’s top attacking target this summer appears to be talented young Brazilian Vitor Roque. The teenager has already admitted that he would be delighted to play with Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans think the teenage sensation could ultimately take over from the Poland international at Barcelona. Lewandowski is Barcelona’s top scorer this season, in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou, but will turn 35 in August.

Fati has always been tipped to be Barcelona’s latest sensation to break through but has struggled to get his career back on track after several serious injuries. Xavi has insisted this season Fati is not for sale but speculation about his future has continued.

Torres Toiling at Barcelona

Torres’s situation at Barcelona is also under scrutiny after an underwhelming campaign for the Catalans. The Spaniard’s miss against Valencia continued a poor record in front of goal for the former Manchester City man, as shown by Opta.

2 – Ferran Torres has scored just two goals from his last 57 shots in LaLiga and none from his last 15 attempts, including the missed penalty against Valencia. Decided. pic.twitter.com/ooLZ0DRBPE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 5, 2023

The forward has admitted this season he has sought help from a psychologist during his time at Barcelona after hitting “rock bottom.” Torres has shown some flashes of form but is far from first choice and has not lived up to his 55 million euro price tag.

Xavi has backed the Spain international throughout the season. The manager has said he has “blind faith” in Torres and has cited the forward as an example to the rest of his players.

Yet both Fati and Torres will know they are facing a battle for minutes at Barcelona, and Laporta’s words suggests the club are willing to make some big decisions at the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning