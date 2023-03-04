‘Crazily Good’ – Pedri Hurls Praise at Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has hurled praise at midfield partner Gavi who has broken into the first team for club and country and become a regular at the tender age of 18.

Pedri and Gavi are both crucial players for Xavi, despite their youth and relative lack of top-flight experience, and have already both won the coveted Golden Boy trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards.

The Barcelona duo, along with Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, are being tipped to go on and win the Ballon d’Or in the future, and Pedri certainly rates his teammate highly, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“They are two amazing players, real stars. The three of us are at a great level, but there are many more top quality players,” he told TCL.” We are seeing Gavi [here at Barca], who is crazily good, Gabri Veiga [at Celta Vigo], who is having a great time at the moment too. They are players who have a lot of talent and people will be talking a lot about them.”

Gavi has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring twice. The youngster has also been officially promoted to the first team in 2022-23, taking over the famous No. 6 shirt at Barca that used to belong to manager Xavi.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gavi Out of Valencia Clash

Yet Xavi will have to make do without Gavi next time out against Valencia. The 18-year-old is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out in La Liga against Almeria.

Gavi’s penchant for yellow cards have been remarked on this season, but Xavi has played down criticism that the youngster is too rough and instead praised his passion and courage.

The teenager is known for his abrasive style which has also seen his manager describe him as a “heart on legs.” However, he will be missed against Valencia with Barca also without Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski due to injury.

Barcelona Reliant On Pedri?

Pedri’s absence against Valencia will also be a big blow. Barcelona have struggled without Pedri in the team, both last season and in the current campaign, as shown by Opta.

Xavi will have to make do without Pedri and Gavi against Valencia and will have some tough decisions to make regarding his midfield. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie are all available and likely to start.

Indeed the Barcelona boss singled out Kessie for praise ahead of the fixture at his pre-match press conference. Kessie has struggled for game time in his first season at the Camp Nou, making just four league starts, but is now getting regular minutes due to the club’s injury situation.

“We are very happy with Kessie as he gives us a lot. He doesn’t lose possession often, makes good forward runs and works well with the team,” he told reporters. “He’s been patient and is now taking advantage of the minutes given.”

Gavi will return to the team after Sunday’s match against Valencia, while Pedri is expected back shortly from a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined since the Europa League play-off first leg against Manchester United.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning