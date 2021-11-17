Dani Alves Reveals His Ousmane Dembele ‘Mission’ at Barcelona

Dani Alves has revealed he is on a mission to get the best out of Ousmane Dembele after returning to Barcelona for a second spell with the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian was presented as a Barcelona player at a ceremony at the club and spoke about Dembele afterwards at a press conference. The 38-year-old praised the Frenchman and revealed he wants to instil some belief into the youngster.

“I think Dembélé is an exceptional player,he said. “He needs to understand that he’s playing for Barça. It’s my mission to remind him of that, that he’s really good, that he’s phenomenal and that he can achieve great things at this club.”

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but has been plagued by injury throughout his time at the Camp Nou. The forward returned from knee surgery and made his first apperance of the season in the Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on November 2.

However, Barcelona subsequently announced after the game that the attacker was sidelined again after picking up a hamstring injury.

Alves Wants To Help Sergino Dest

Alves also spoke about right-back Sergino Dest and explained he wants to help the 20-year-old. The two players look set to battle it out for the right-back slot at the Camp Nou, and Alves thinks the USMNT star has a bright future.

“I have spoken with Dest, we are here to help each other,” he said. “He seems to me to be a great player. He has everything to be a great in football. We have to support these players. We are here to empower them.”

Dest’s preferred position is right-back but he has also featured further forward this season, due to injuries in attack, and covered at left-back while Jordi Alba was sidelined through injury.

However, the youngster is also currently out injured with a back issue that forced him to miss the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying fixtures against Jamaica and Mexico.

Alves Wants to Unite Barcelona

Barcelona’s latest signing also spoke about his desire to bring the team together at the Camp Nou. A disappointing start has left the team down in ninth place in La Liga and already 11 points off top spot.

Alves says the team needs to come together to try in a bid to shake off recent poor form and get the club back to winning ways, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I arrived to bring us together and be great again, connect us with good energy. We all have to do out part. In the hard moments is when we have to be more together,” he said. “It’s the hardest challenge and the most special too. When I got the call I said I wanted to play at Barca. I will honour the shirt as I have done all my life.”

Barcelona return to action after the international break on Saturday, November 17 with a tricky fixture against local rivals Espanyol at the Camp Nou. The game is new coach Xavi Hernandez’s first match since replacing Ronald Koeman at the helm.

