Barcelona Defender Jokes With Lewandowski After UCL Exit [LOOK]

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has risked the wrath of supporters by sharing a hug and a joke with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the team’s 3-0 Champions League defeat on Wednesday, December 8.

The result means Barca finish third in Group E, behind Bayern and Benfica, and suffer the embarrassment of dropping out of Europe’s top competition and into the Europa League.

Lenglet did not seem too upset after the full-time whistle as he was spotted smiling and with his arm around the striker after the game at the Allianz Arena in Germany, as shown by BT Sport.

Nothing but respect. Clément Lenglet sharing a moment post-match with Robert Lewandowski

The French defender’s actions are unlikely to go down well with supporters who saw their team comfortably beaten yet again in Europe. The result means Barca have lost five of their last nine Champions League games and follows on from defeat to Real Betis last time out in La Liga.

Gavi In Tears After Barcelona Defeat

There was a very different reaction to Barcelona’s defeat from 17-year-old midfielder Gavi. The teenager, who has broken into the first team this season, was once again named in the starting XI, but was taken off in the 86th minute.

Bayern were already 3-0 up and cruising by the team the youngster was replaced by substitute Yusuf Demir. Yet Gavi made it crystal clear how hurt he was by the result and his team’s departure from the Champions League.

Gavi was spotted walking off the pitch in tears and taking his frustration out on the corner flag as well, as shown by journalist Pol Alonso.

Gavi llorando tras ser eliminado, él sí siente lo que es ser barcelonista. Gracias por defender este escudo.

pic.twitter.com/vzHnpVtyrV — Pol Alonso 🎙⚽ (@Polyccio8) December 9, 2021

Coach Xavi spoke about the need to start a “new era” at Barcelona after seeing his side comfortably beaten by Bayern. Gavi looks certain to play a key role in the coming years after becoming a regular for club and country in 2021-22 despite his young age.

Laporta Says Barcelona Must Move On

Barcelona’s early Champions League exit is also a blow for the club financially. The club will lose around €15 million and will need to win the Europa League to get close to making that up, according to Tom Allnutt at the AFP.

President Joan Laporta spoke about the situation and said it’s time for the Catalan giants to move on and try to turn things around, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We are sad for the result, but we have to move on. It’s a moment to work and try to revert the situation,” he said. “We haven’t been able to go down to the changing rooms to support the players. We will speak on the plane with the technical team. We have done what we have been able to and now we have to try to overcome this situation.”

Barcelona will discover who they will face in the Europa League play-off knockout round when the draw is made on Monday, December 13. The winners of the play-offs will go into the last 16 of the Europa League.

