Barcelona Duo Join Messi & Suarez For Tunnel Chat [LOOK]

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was back at the Camp Nou for the first time since leaving in the summer as Atletico Madrid came away with a 0-0 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

The game offered the Uruguay international a chance to catch up with some friends and former teammates, and Suarez was spotted in the tunnel after the game talking to Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Gerard Pique in what is a truly eye-catching photograph.

I wish I was a fly on the wall, listening to what Messi, Suarez, Alba and Pique were talking about after the match. pic.twitter.com/rvfskElI4N — Xaviniesta🇺🇸 (@BarcaGameDay) May 10, 2021

Fans would no doubt love to know what the players were discussing after a rollercoaster season for the Catalan giants. An emotional Suarez left Barca in September and admitted afterwards he was “hurt” by the way his exit was handedled.

An angry Messi also criticized Barca for “throwing out” the striker in an emotional rant on Instagram. Suarez has gone on to help Atletico to the top of the table in Spain, scoring 19 goals in 29 La Liga appearances.

Barca Players Held Meeting Without Koeman

Saturday’s draw between Barcelona and Atletico is a result that neither team will have wanted but is enough to keep the Rojiblancos two points above the Catalan giants with three games left to play.

Barca can still win La Liga but need both Atletico and Real Madrid to slip up and missed the chance to move into top spot on Saturday. A win would have taken the Catalan giants one point above the Rojiblancos but the 0-0 draw means Ronald Koeman’s side have now failed to beat either of their title rivals in the current campaign.

The result has also put Koeman’s future back in the spotlight after another disappointing result in an important fixture and could have an impact on whether he remains in charge of the team next season.

Journalist Jose Alvarez reported that Messi, Pique, and Alba met president Joan Laporta after the match and discussed the club’s future. Interestingly, the meeting took place without Koeman.

Koeman Sends Message to Barcelona Fans

Koeman and Barcelona return to action on Tuesday with an away match at Levante and could go top of the table temporarily with a win against Paco Lopez’s side. Atletico plays Real Sociedad on Wednesday, while Real Madrid faces Granada on Thursday in another busy week in the Spanish top flight.

The Barcelona boss was asked at a news conference if he had a message to send to supporters ahead of the team’s final three games of the season and was in defiant mood, as reported by journalist Jamie Easton.

Koeman said, “We still believe to win the championship. We know it’s not in our hands, but until the last second we’ll do everything to win it.”

Just two points separate the top three teams in La Liga ahead of the final weeks of the season and a thrilling finish looks to be in store. Suarez and Atletico have the destiny of the title in their hands once again but know Barcelona and Real Madrid will be hoping to pounce on any more slip-ups.

