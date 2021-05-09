Suarez Brutally Trolled By Pique During Barcelona vs Atletico

Gerard Pique couldn’t resist poking fun at former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez during Saturday’s crucial La Liga clash against Atletico at the Camp Nou.

The defender clashed with the striker in the first half of the match which saw Suarez go to ground in the penalty area. The sight of Suarez on the floor appealing for a penalty led Pique to hit out at the Uruguay international, according to Diario AS.

Pique yelled at Suarez,”Come on fatty, don’t screw with me!” Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also joined in saying, “Hey, Luis! Not like that!” Referee Mateu Lahoz ignored Suarez’s appeal for a penalty and the game eventually finished goalless.

The result means Atletico stays two points ahead of Barcelona with just three games of the 2020-21 season left to play. Real Madrid can take top spot with a victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Suarez Sends Message After Barcelona Draw

Suarez took to social media after Saturday’s draw on what was his first return to Barcelona since leaving the club in the summer of 2020 and joining La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan wrote in Instagram, “Today we tied in a difficult match. We will continue fighting until the end to achieve the goal !!!! Special day back to camp nou !!!! To rest and think about what is coming.”

Atletico still have the advantage over Barcelona ahead of the last three games of the campaign. The Rojiblancos finish off against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, and Real Valladolid, while Barca plays Levante, Celta Vigo, and Eibar.

Pique: Barcelona Title Hopes ‘Still Alive’

Pique spoke to reporters after the match and insisted his team’s hopes of being crowned champions are still alive. The defender feels Real Madrid will find it difficult to win all four remaining games, as reported by Sport.

“We hoped to win this one but we’re still alive. We had more chances, we competed. We’re still in contention seeing how this season’s gone, I think we still have a chance,” he said. “Anything can happen, as we have seen in La Liga. Madrid will win the league if they win four games, but the big teams are struggling to find consistency. The points totals are low and without fans in the stadiums everything is more even.”

Fellow center-back Ronald Araujo was also in defiant mood despite Barca dropping points yet again. He told Barca TV the team won’t give up yet, “We are Barca, we have a good team, there are three games to go and we’ll fight until the end in La Liga, it seems very difficult but we are close.”

Coach Ronald Koeman was in the stands for Saturday’s match as he completed a two-match ban following a red card against Granada. The Dutchman did not attend the post-match press conference but did offer his thoughts on Twitter.

There were chances for both teams. In the end, a fair result. Everything is still possible! 💙❤️ #ForçaBarça

Hubo ocasiones para los dos equipos. Al final, un resultado justo. Todo sigue siendo posible! 💙❤️ #ForçaBarçafc na pic.twitter.com/PfxrkltKzk — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) May 8, 2021

The title is still possible for Koeman and Barcelona but will be much harder following Saturday’s draw. The Catalan giants must win out and hope Atletico and Real Madrid drop points.

