Barcelona Target Lewandowski Drops Transfer Bombshell: Report

Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems have been well documented but have not spoken the club from looking at ambitious targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski has emerged as a possible option for the Catalans as he is out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree an extension with the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski has now dropped on a bombshell on the the Bundesliga champions by informing the club “he does not want to renew his contract” and “wants to leave the club in the summer,” as reported by Sport1’s chief reporter Kerry Hau.

The 33-year-old “made this decision months ago” and his “desired goal” is a move to Barcelona. The news will be a huge boost to Xavi’s side in their pursuit of the striker, but it still remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

Florian Plettenburg at Sky Sport adds that Barcelona is Lewandowski’s “dream destination” and describes talks between the two clubs as “ongoing and hot.”

Barcelona To Offer 3-Year Deal?

Lewandowski’s decision to leave is likely to force Bayern’s hand. The Bundesliga champions have publicly stated they want him to stay but will lose him for free in 2023 if he does not sign a contract extension.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lewandowski “knows that Barcelona are prepared to offer him a three year deal.” Romano adds that the Catalan giants “won’t give up on this negotiation” as they are determined to land a top striker.

Bayern would be willing to sell to avoid “aggravating a conflict” that could affect the dressing room but would want a fee of around €30-40 million for the veteran attacker, as reported by Diario Sport.

Xavi Opens Up On Barcelona’s Finances

Yet it will be difficult for Barcelona to make any big-name signings this summer because of the club’s perilous financial situation. Xavi has already admitted the Catalans were not able to compete with Manchester City for the signature of Erling Haaland.

The coach was also asked about the possibility of signing a striker at a news conference before his team’s 3-1 win over Celta Vigo and made it clear it would not be easy.

“I think it’s important to strengthen the squad each season, whether you win or lose, and more so if you lose,” he said. “This year wasn’t positive for us, we didn’t win anything, so we need to reinforce the squad but we also have the economic situation. It’s difficult right now, it’s probably the most complicated situation in the club’s history. We will see what we can do.”

Barcelona could try to raise funds by selling off a stake in Barça Studios, the club’s audiovisual production company, or by agreeing a deal with La Liga’s private equity partners CVC.

The Catalans are also expected to offload players in the summer to raise funds. Philippe Coutinho is set to complete a €20 million move to Aston Villa, while speculation continues the club could look to sell Frenkie de Jong for €80m to Manchester United.

