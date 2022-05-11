Barcelona ‘95%’ Certain To Sell Key Midfielder For €80M: Report

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona continues to make headlines despite the Netherlands international insisting he is happy at the Camp Nou and keen to stay.

Reliable Barcelona journalist Gerard Romero reports that there is a “95%” chance the club will sell the Netherlands international to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The proposed transfer is described as a “pure economic issue” with Barca keen to reduce the wage bill and increase income. Barcelona are over €1.35 billion in debt and are the only Spanish club with a negative spending limit.

Romero adds that the transfer would cost Manchester United between €70 and €80m and Barcelona are willing to sell because “if he continues for one more season and the player does not explode, he will lose value and Barça will lose money.”

De Jong joined Barcelona in summer 2019 for an initial fee of €75m, plus €11m in variables. The Dutchman signed a contract extension in October 2020 that runs until 2026.

Xavi Talks Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona coach Xavi has already made it clear he wants De Jong to stay at the club “for many years” despite the ongoing speculation about his future. The manager was asked about the midfielder again at a news conference before his team’s 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Tuesday, May 10 and insisted once again he is happy with the youngster’s contribution.

“Frenkie needs freedom. Many times he comes to receive the ball but we insist he focuses on attack. He’s playing well, I’m very happy with him. He’s taken a step forward since we got here,” he said. “He’s played well in many games. We often ask him to keep his position and attack the defensive line, he doesn’t play in such as defined position as others but we are very happy with him.”

De Jong played all 90 minutes of the win at the Camp Nou. The 24-year-old did pick up a fifth booking of the season that earns an automatic one-match ban and rules him out of Barcelona’s next game against Getafe.

Ten Hag Set For De Jong Reunion?



A Manchester United move for De Jong would see the Dutchman reunited with manager Erik ten Hag. The duo worked together previously at Ajax but the coach is set to head to Old Trafford in the summer to take over from Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag has previously been critical of Barca’s use of De Jong and has told the Catalan giants where he should be playing, as reported by Marca.

“He’s not a goalscorer,” he said. “He’s the player who supplies… who supplies the teammates who give the assists or who score goals from their position.”

Yet De Jong has recently pledged his future to Barcelona. The midfielder was asked about reported interest from Bayern Munich and made it clear he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

“I love being at Barcelona,” he said. “I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes. Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible.”

