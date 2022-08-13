Barcelona ‘Expect’ €25 Million Bid For In-Demand Forward: Report

Barcelona are waiting to receive an offer for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shortly from Premier League side Chelsea who are in the hunt for a new attacker before the close of the transfer window.
The Blues are expecting to receive an offer of between €25-28 million for the Gabon international, as reported by Gerard Romero. Aubameyang’s agent and Chelsea have “intensified talks” in recent days regarding a move to west London.
Barcelona coach Xavi has already made it clear he wants to keep hold of Aubameyang but knows the striker may struggle for minutes in the 2022-23 campaign following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.
Aubameyang started Barcelona’s opening La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano on the bench. The striker did come on in the second half but played just eight minutes of the 0-0 draw.
Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Barcelona Chief Hints At More Transfers
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has endured a busy summer window but hinted at more transfer activity before the window closes at the end of the month. The club chief says there is still time for the club to do more business, as reported by Sport.
“It’s true we still have to register Kounde and there has to be a departure to do so,” he said. “Yes, it’s true we have interest in some players, but first we will speak with their clubs. It’s August 13, so imagine what’s left (in the transfer window). We can still work on some signings to make the team even more competitive. l speak with (their) clubs.”
Barcelona continue to be linked with moves for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva but will need to offload players to be able to incorporate any new signings.
Aubameyang is one of several Barca players being linked with a move away before the close of the window. Speculation also surrounds the futures of Memphis Depay, Samuel Umtiti, and Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.
Turin giants Juventus are reportedly close to an agreement with Memphis but still need to agree a fee with Barcelona, while Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for De Jong even though the midfielder has said he does not want to leave.
Xavi Calls For Patience
Meanwhile, Xavi called for patience after seeing his expensively-assembled team held to a goalless draw by Rayo. The manager handed new signings Raphinha and Lewandowski starts at the Camp Nou but saw his team fail to find the back of the net.
The manager admitted after the match it had been a disappointing start to the campaign but asked for patience as his new-look team needs time to gel, as reported by Football Espana.
“Rayo defended very well. It cost us in generating more chances than normal,” he said. “It’s a pity, as we wanted to show the fans we are on the right track. It’s disappointing, but we ask for patience.”
Barcelona are back in action in La Liga on Sunday, August 21 against Real Sociedad.
READ NEXT: Barcelona To Sign Full-back ‘For Less Than €10 Million:’ Report