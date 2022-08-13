Barcelona ‘Expect’ €25 Million Bid For In-Demand Forward: Report

Barcelona are waiting to receive an offer for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shortly from Premier League side Chelsea who are in the hunt for a new attacker before the close of the transfer window.

The Blues are expecting to receive an offer of between €25-28 million for the Gabon international, as reported by Gerard Romero. Aubameyang’s agent and Chelsea have “intensified talks” in recent days regarding a move to west London.

Barcelona coach Xavi has already made it clear he wants to keep hold of Aubameyang but knows the striker may struggle for minutes in the 2022-23 campaign following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Aubameyang started Barcelona’s opening La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano on the bench. The striker did come on in the second half but played just eight minutes of the 0-0 draw.

Barcelona Chief Hints At More Transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has endured a busy summer window but hinted at more transfer activity before the window closes at the end of the month. The club chief says there is still time for the club to do more business, as reported by Sport.

“It’s true we still have to register Kounde and there has to be a departure to do so,” he said. “Yes, it’s true we have interest in some players, but first we will speak with their clubs. It’s August 13, so imagine what’s left (in the transfer window). We can still work on some signings to make the team even more competitive. l speak with (their) clubs.”