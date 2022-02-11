Fabregas Says Barcelona Target ‘Has To Be More of a Bastard’

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has shared his thoughts on the Catalan giants’ transfer plans and thinks center-back Andreas Christensen “is a great player” but “has to be more of a bastard.”

Christensen is out of contract in the summer and is available on a free transfer. The Dane, and Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, have both been heavily linked with a summer move to the Camp Nou.

Fabregas, who knows both players well as he spent five years at Chelsea, told journalist Gerard Romero why he thinks Barcelona would do well to bring in the 25-year-old to strengthen the backline, as reported by Metro.

“Christensen is being linked to Barca, and I can tell you he’s a great player. He is fast, strong, great with the ball, agile, positions himself well. When I first arrived at Chelsea, he was a youngster training with the first team, and I was already surprised,” he said.

“The only thing that I would tell Christensen to try and improve on is that he’s too much of a good guy sometimes. He has to be more of a bastard, you know. I see that in Eric [Garcia] too. They’re good guys, and you can’t be like that in football these days.”

Christensen has been at Chelsea since 2013, winning the Champions League, Europa League, and FA Cup with the Blues. The defender has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season for club and country.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Azpilicueta To Barcelona ‘Almost Done’

Fabregas also spoke about the possibility of Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta leaving Stamford Bridge and moving to Barcelona on a free transfer. The midfielder sounded optimistic the move could be on. He explained, “Azpi to Barca, they’re saying it’s almost done.”

Azpilicueta is currently at the Club World Cup with Chelsea and was asked about his future at a press conference but did not want to discuss where he thinks he will be playing his football next season.

“I’m not going to speak about my future. We are one day before the semi-final of the tournament,” he told reporters. “Of course, I arrived in the summer of 2012 and I didn’t have kids. My kids were born in London and you know how I feel about Chelsea. But I am not going to comment on my future.”

There is one potential stumbling block to any transfer. Chelsea have a clause in Azpilicueta’s contract that allows the club to extend his deal for another two years, according to Marca.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also spoken about Azpilicueta’s future and did not seem too concerned about the situation. He told reporters, “[Azpi] is very calm. He has everything in his own hands. I see no signs we should be worried about it.”

Barcelona are reportedly looking for low-cost options this summer to strengthen the backline in order to save enough money to make a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland.

READ NEXT: Santos Confirm Agreement With Barcelona For ‘Two Jewels’