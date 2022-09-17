‘Captain Material’ – Barcelona Fans Love Ronald Araujo’s Gesture

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo has already been tipped to become a future captain of the club and added to his growing reputation with an impressive gesture in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Elche.

The center-back, who has installed himself as a crucial piece of the Barcelona backline, was forced off the pitch during a defensive play but made sure not to step on the club’s crest.

Instead Araujo leapt over the Barcelona badge in a clear sign of respect for the club, a gesture that went down well with the club’s supporters on social media.

Barcelona went on to win the game 3-0 and make it five straight victories in La Liga. The Catalans also picked up another clean sheet and have now conceded just one goal so far this season in Spain’s top flight.

Araujo Discusses His Jump

Araujo was asked about the incident after the match and said he will always do everything he can to show his respect for the club and avoid stepping on the club’s badge, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I respect the club and I’m a fan. Whenever I can I’ll skip it out of respect for the club and the fans,” he explained after the final whistle.

The Uruguay international also shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s performance and the win that takes the team top of the table ahead of Sunday’s match between Real Madrid and Atletico.

“I am very happy for the victory and for the trajectory we are taking. The team is growing”, he said. “We were clear about everything we had to correct compared to last season. One of those things was to keep a clean sheet and we are achieving it . We have a lot of firepower and high-quality players up front.”

Barcelona certainly possess a lot of attacking quality. Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the victory and now has 11 games in just eight matches for the Catalans since signing from Bayern Munich.

Xavi ‘Happy & Satisfied’ with Barcelona

Manager Xavi declared himself a happy man after seeing his team take all three points against the 10 men of Elche. The visitors lost Gonzalez Verdu to a red card early in the game for a wild rugby tackle on Robert Lewandowski.

The Barcelona boss saw his team go on to dominate the game and feels the Catalans have made a strong start to the season despite dropping points on the opening day against Rayo Vallecano.

“Happy and satisfied today because after the sending off of Elche we dominated the game, we created many chance, we scored just three but it’s a matter of feelings and we have good feelings,” he told Barca TV. “It’s a nice beginning, 16 points out of 18, it’s a good start for us but we need to keep going.”

Domestic football will pause after the weekend’s round of fixtures for an international break. Barcelona do not return to action until October when they face La Liga games against Real Mallorca and Celta before the first Clasico of the new campaign on October 16.

