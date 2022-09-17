WATCH: Barcelona’s Lewandowski Taken Out By Wild Rugby Tackle

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski came in for some harsh treatment during the team’s La Liga clash against strugglers Elche at the Camp Nou on Saturday, August 17.

The visitors are known for their physical approach and demonstrated it with a wild piece of play on the Poland international that resulted in a red card after just 14 minutes of the match.

Frenkie de Jong had sent Lewandowski running clear through on goal with a clever pass from midfield. Elche defender Gonzalo Verdu desperately tried to halt Lewandowski and ended up resorting to a desperate rugby tackle to stop the 34-year-old.

Verdu’s challenge brought Lewandowski down but also resulted in an early dismissal for the 33-year-old, leaving Elche to play the rest of the game with just 10 men.

Lewandowski poured more misery on Elche 10 minutes before half-time when he opened the scoring from close range after a good cross in from the left by defender Alejandro Balde.

Another Red For Elche

Verdu wasn’t the only Elche man sent off at the Camp Nou. Coach Francisco Rodríguez was also dismissed after arguing with the linesman. The manager was not at all happy he had not raised his flag for offside against Pedri.

Elche were already 2-0 down at the time. Memphis Depay had doubled the hosts’ lead on 41 minutes with a brilliant effort. The Dutchman received the ball with his back to goal, turned smashly and fired a fierce shot high into the net.

Balde was again the provider for the goal and continues to impress at left-back. The teenager has competition for his place, with Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba in the squad but is thriving in the early weeks of the new campaign.

🅰️ 34': Assists Lewandowski

The Catalans also thought they had a third just before the break. Teenage midfielder Pedri had a tap in after goalkeeper Edgar Badia had parried a Lewandowski shot but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

